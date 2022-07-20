DEATH DROP BACK IN THE HABIT Visits Theatre Royal Brighton This December

Following three sold-out West End runs and a smash hit UK tour, Death Drop is back! The drag murder mystery sensation is returning with a brand-new show: Death Drop: Back In The Habit. Touring across the UK from this autumn, the new production - written by Rob Evans and directed once again by Jesse Jones will visit Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 13 to Saturday 24 December 2022. Tickets for this laugh-a-minute show are on sale now via ATGTickets.com/Brighton.



From the producers who brought Courtney Act, Monet X Change, Willam, Jujubee and Latrice Royale to theatres across the country, Death Drop Back In The Habit promises to be another "killer show...that absolutely slays."



TuckShop Creative Director and Producer Christopher D. Clegg said: "We cannot wait to sashay onto the road again with the next chapter in the ridiculous Death Drop saga, this time with a gaggle of fabulous drag NUNS! Audiences are in for a real treat as this hilarious comedy puts a whole new spin on murder, religion and of course Drag. You will NOT want to miss this outrageous show."



Death Drop Back In The Habit sees a gaggle of fabulous Nuns trapped in their Convent with a serial slayer slashing their way through the Sisters. As the clues are unearthed by Sis Marple, you'll be laughing in the pews as the hilarious, fierce, all-drag killer comedy comes to its thrilling and uproarious conclusion.



Casting will be announced soon.