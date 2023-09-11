DEAD DAD DOG and SUNNY BOY Come to the Finborough Theatre

Performances run Tuesday, 3 October – Saturday, 28 October 2023.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

ATG and Preevue Expand 'View from Seat' Service Across All UK Venues Photo 1 ATG and Preevue Expand 'View from Seat' Service Across All UK Venues
Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Photo 2 Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Racism and Relevance in Adapting GREAT EXPECTATIONS
Video: First Look at Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe and More in SINATRA THE MUSICAL Photo 3 Video: First Look at Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe and More in SINATRA THE MUSICAL
Hannah Waddingham Withdrew From BBC Prom in Support of SAG-AFTRA Strike Photo 4 Hannah Waddingham Withdrew From BBC Prom in Support of SAG-AFTRA Strike

DEAD DAD DOG and SUNNY BOY Come to the Finborough Theatre

John McKay’s Dead Dad Dog, the Scottish comic smash hit from 1988, in a double bill with the world premiere of a specially commissioned brand new sequel, Sunny Boy opens at the Finborough Theatre for a four week limited season from 3 October 2023, prior to a run at the Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh, as part of their 60th Anniversary celebrations. 

Dead Dad Dog

Edinburgh in the mid 1980s. 

Young Alexander Dundee – Eck to his friends – is sharply ambitious, sexed-up and in a hurry, and eagerly awaiting the job interview which will change his life. 

Little does he anticipate the sudden appearance of the spectre of his long dead father, Wullie, a lugubrious ex-Hoover salesman – a flare-trousered 1970s picture of Caledonian cheesiness. 

When they discover they can’t be further than a few feet apart without painful consequences, Eck is plunged into a blackly comic nightmare as he tries to survive the day with his dead father in tow…

Storming the Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh, in 1988, and immediately transferring to The Royal Court Theatre, Dead Dad Dog was a comic smash hit, embodying the new Scottish optimism of its time – loud-mouthed, hip and sharply-suited.

Sunny Boy

It’s 2023.

Now Eck is older than the ghost of his dead father, and has a troublesome 22 year old son of his own, Bob, whom he is dropping in on as part of his plan to return – the conquering hero – to his homeland.
 
After all, Eck’s not old yet, is he? And he’s a much better father than Wullie ever was, right? And no one’s haunted by the ghosts of old Scotland anymore, right? 

Fast, scandalous, and heartfelt, new play Sunny Boy takes the world of Dead Dad Dog and turns it – like contemporary Scotland – arse upwards. 

In a blur of music, fast talk, unexpected nakedness, and poorly judged fashion choices, Sunny Boy twangs the nerve of permanent adolescence and parental guilt that is so familiar to the 1980s generation – who were supposed to grow up to inherit the world, and somehow failed to do so. 

This production contains strong language, sexual references and sensitive subject matter.




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
JW3 Comedy Club Opens In Central London This Month Photo
JW3 Comedy Club Opens In Central London This Month

A brand new central London Comedy Club opens its doors from Wednesday 13 September 2023 at JW3 in NW3 with top comedians on the comedy circuit, in an inclusive and intimate venue - the JW3 Comedy Club!

2
Full Cast Set For Kath Halings New Play THE LEAST WE CAN DO at Hope Theatre Photo
Full Cast Set For Kath Haling's New Play THE LEAST WE CAN DO at Hope Theatre

Katharine Farmer directs Kath Haling's debut play The Least We Can Do, at the Hope Theatre. Learn more about the play and how to get tickets here!

3
Rupert Everett Will Lead UK Tour of A VOYAGE ROUND MY FATHER; Full Cast Revealed! Photo
Rupert Everett Will Lead UK Tour of A VOYAGE ROUND MY FATHER; Full Cast Revealed!

BAFTA and Golden Globe nominee Rupert Everett will star in John Mortimer's celebrated autobiographical play A Voyage Round My Father, which will open at Theatre Royal Bath, with performances from 28 September, before embarking on a UK tour. Learn more about the full cast here!

4
BERNIE DIETERS CLUB KABARETT is the Inaugural Production at Underbelly Boulevard, Soho Photo
BERNIE DIETER'S CLUB KABARETT is the Inaugural Production at Underbelly Boulevard, Soho

Underbelly has announced that BERNIE DIETER’S CLUB KABARETT will be the inaugural production at Underbelly Boulevard, Soho. Learn more about the production, this new venue, and how to purchase tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER Video
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
The Point (10/10-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brown Boys Swim
Belgrade Theatre (9/26-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zoe’s Peculiar Journey Through Time
Polka Theatre (9/29-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
The Quarry Theatre (11/09-11/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Made In (India) Britain
Belgrade Theatre (10/09-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kin
CAST Doncaster (9/28-9/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
EM Forster Theatre (9/21-9/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cheeky Little Brown
Belgrade Theatre (10/24-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Real and Imagined History of The Elephant Man
Belgrade Theatre (10/24-10/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You