DARKIE ARMO GIRL Comes to the Finborough Theatre in June

The world premiere of Darkie Armo Girl, written and performed by Karine Bedrossian, opens at the Finborough Theatre for a four week limited season on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 (Press Nights: Thursday, 16 June 2022 and Friday, 17 June 2022 at 7.30pm).

A true story.

1915. The Armenian Genocide. Families are marched across the Syrian desert to their death. Those who survive are scattered around the world.

1974. An Armenian family fleeing a civil war, arrive in the UK with £35, a suitcase and the address of a relative.

1976. One careless mistake. Nine months and one near fatal C-section later, Karen Mary Bedrossian is born into a perfectly fine life and grows up in a perfectly fine house in Richmond, Surrey. But inside her lies a secret deep, dark pain that rips her to shreds on a daily basis. By eighteen, she's homeless, penniless, and her only friends are a couple of heroin addicts and criminals. The solution? Start again. Become a famous pop star. Then everyone would love and admire her and she'd be whole.

Wouldn't she?

Developed with the Finborough Theatre, Darkie Armo Girl is a new solo play from British-Armenian writer and performer Karine Bedrossian about surviving life with the innocence of a child, but the destructive self-abandon of a suicide bomber.

On Wednesday, 22 June and Wednesday, 29 June there will be a Q&A session after the performance of Darkie Armo Girl, free to ticketholders for those performances, featuring writer and performer Karine Bedrossian and director Anastasia Bunce.

Playwright and Performer Karine Bedrossian is an actress, writer and film-maker, born in the UK to Armenian parents. She began her career as a recording artist, signed to Telstar Records. She later went on to work as an actress, playing the lead in Hole In The Heart (Teatro Technis) where she was reviewed in The Guardian as "one to watch"; the female lead in Richard Kalinoski 's Beast On The Moon, directed by Giles Croft Nottingham Playhouse ), TV dramas and independent British and international cinema. Karine recently wrote her first feature length screenplay, Stripped, and adapted it into a short film which she produced, directed and edited on an iPhone and which won 'Best Lockdown Film' in the Earl's Court Film Festival 2020.

Director Anastasia Bunce trained in Theatre Directing at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, graduating in 2020. She is the Co-Artistic Director of Patch Plays, a company devoted to staging new work that explores animal ethics and sustainability. Direction includes OffFest nominated one woman show, Meat Cute (Chiswick Playhouse, Hen and Chickens Theatre and Bread and Roses Theatre), Patch Plays Scratch Night (Greenhouse Theatre), REDACTED (Mountview Catalyst Festival), Di and Viv and Rose (Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts), Summer and Smoke (Exeter Phoenix) and Plucked (Edinburgh Festival and Exeter Phoenix). Assistant Direction at the Finborough Theatre includes Not Quite Jerusalem. She is currently developing a new drama, Blood On Your Hands, for Cockpit Theatre in June 2022, and a Children's musical with Patch Plays for Harrow Arts Centre in April 2022.

Performances run Tuesday, 14 June - Saturday, 9 July 2022.

Book online at www.finboroughtheatre.co.uk

Box Office 020 7244 7439

No booking fees