Culture Warrington Adds To 2020 Programme With Three Unmissable Shows

Culture Warrington is set to present another unforgettable year of events as Pyramid and Parr Hall announce a trio of fantastic shows.

First up is the return of Sounds Familiar Music Quiz, which has announced a spring show following another sell-out success in February.

Fast becoming craze that is sweeping the nation with its party vibe and friendly competition, Sounds Familiar is a music quiz like no other.

With over 100 tracks across eight rounds, crowds can expect to hear anything from Wham! to Weller, Katy Perry to Tom Petty, Tina Turner to Tinie Tempah and Bruno to Bowie.

With plenty of prizes to be won, this feel-good event will have you dancing and singing all night long!

Coming to Parr Hall on Friday 17 April, this is an unmissable date for your diary but be quick as tickets sell-out fast!

Next up is a dose of family fun as the creators of Don't Dribble on the Dragon return to Pyramid with a brand new show.

I Spy with My Little Eye is a magical family musical that celebrates everything that's great about being a kid - and everything great about having one.

With all your favourite sing along songs, lots of interactive games - including I Spy with My Little Eye - and an amazing treasure hunt!

This fabulous show heads to Pyramid Arts Centre on Sunday 25 October.

Completing the hat-trick is a music legend who is rolling into town on Saturday 5 December.

Parr Hall has announced the return of the legendary 70s icon Les McKeown and his Bay City Rollers who will be taking audiences on a voyage back to the decade of flares this winter.

Following a fantastic show at the Palmyra Square venue in 2019, Les McKeown is set to deliver another instalment of Rollermania, performing all the original hits, including Bye Bye Baby, Shang-a-Lang, Remember, Summerlove, Sensation and Give a Little Love plus many, many more!

Tickets are on sale now; visit culturewarrington.org/whats-on/ or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





