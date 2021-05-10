CrushRoom Set To Debut SOVEREIGN SONG at COLAB Tavern

Welcome to Elephant & Castle, a brand new country nestled in the heart of London! Since ceding from the UK in 2019 to pursue recreational rights, the young nation has blossomed into an eclectic, diverse, glorious nation. With their EU status intact, Elephant & Castle has become a major draw for tourism and immigration. However, as rumblings about possible reclamation efforts from the UK intensify, hopeful Elephantonians are pitted in a race against the clock before the portal to Europe is closed for good.

The fate of the nation rests in the audience's hands as they take control of this interactive spectacle. Will you lead an unstoppable rebellion, lead your fellow patriots to safety, smuggle yourself under the radar, or succumb to the oppressive tyranny of paperwork? The choice is yours, but remember: no man is an island.

Sovereign Song is the sophomore production of the newly formed theatre company CrushRoom. With the success of their debut production After the Flood at Camden People's Theatre last summer, CrushRoom have partnered with COLAB Theatre Productions to continue to develop productions which rise from the ashes of the post-pandemic world.

Paying particular attention to the isolation audiences are no doubt feeling coming out of yet another lockdown, CrushRoom has crafted an experience that inspires community interaction in a covid-safe, socially distanced, exciting environment. The colorful, quirky world of Elephant & Castle invites hopeful immigrants to explore current events under a more personal lens, but leaves the interpretation up to its audience. Join us at the Elephant & Castle Bureau of Immigration and Emigration to become an Elephantonian today!

The production opens at the COLAB Tavern on 1 June and runs until 30 June 2021 with the possibility of extending. Performances are held Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7.30pm. There will be a Press Night held 8 June at 7.30pm

Sovereign Song was created and directed by Danny Romeo, developed and produced by CrushRoom, co-produced by COLAB Theatre Productions, starring Danny Romeo, Octavia Fox, Esme Cooper, and Charlotte Potter, featuring the voices of Lucy Curtis and Andy Owen Cook.

For more information visit: https://www.colabtheatre.co.uk/