Creative Team Set For JANE EYRE UK Tour

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The creative team has been set for the new production of Jane Eyre, touring across England in autumn 2026. The production will be directed by Lily Dyble as a result of her winning the 2025 Royal Theatrical Support Trust Sir Peter Hall Director Award. It is based on Sally Cookson, Mike Akers and the original company's acclaimed adaptation of Charlotte Brontë's enduring novel.

Supported by a grant from the RTST, Jane Eyre will premiere at the Mercury Theatre, Colchester from 26 September to 10 October 2026, before touring to Rose Theatre Kingston (13–24 October), Northern Stage Newcastle (3–7 November) and Storyhouse Chester (10–21 November).

Joining Lily Dyble (My Pet Star, Marlowe Theatre; A Very Expensive Poison, Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts) the creative team also comprises set design by Anna Yates (Mass, Donmar Warehouse; The Forsyte Saga, RSC/Park Theatre), costume design by Khadija Raza (Safe Space, Chichester Festival Theatre; Miss Myrtle's Garden, Bush Theatre), movement direction by Natasha Harrison (45 Years, Minerva Theatre, Chichester Festival Theatre; Gianni Schicchi (or Where There's a Will), OperaUpClose), lighting design by Lucía Sánchez Roldán (The Waves; The EU Killed My Dad, Jermyn Street Theatre), composition and sound design by Joseff Harris (The Forsyte Saga Parts 1 & 2, Royal Shakespeare Company; Creditors, Orange Tree Theatre), fight direction by Rachid Sabitri (Long Day's Journey Into Night; The Mirror and the Light), intimacy direction by Haruka Kuroda (The Gentlemen Series 2, Netflix; Protection, ITV), and casting by Helena Palmer (Peter Pan, Birmingham Rep; A Tale of Two Cities, Marlowe Theatre).

One of the most celebrated novels in English literature, Jane Eyre follows the journey of a young woman determined to forge her own path in a world that seeks to constrain her. Orphaned as a young girl, the passionate and sensitive Jane longs to escape the clutches of her cruel aunt. Freedom beckons when she is offered the job of governess at the mysterious Thornfield Hall, home to the brooding and enigmatic Mr Rochester. As intrigue turns to attraction, Jane finds herself drawn to Rochester's mercurial charm. But when long-buried secrets come to light, she must choose between the man she loves and the woman she is determined to become.

Tour Dates

Mercury Theatre, Colchester - 26 September – 10 October 2026

Rose Theatre, Kingston - 13 – 24 October 2026

Northern Stage, Newcastle - 3 – 7 November 2026

Storyhouse, Chester - 10 – 21 November 2026

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