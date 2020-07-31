Crazy Coqs Announced August and September Programme of Live and Live-Streamed Shows

Crazy Coqs, Soho's unique live entertainment venue within the Brasserie Zédel complex, announces a new limited August programme and a full September programme, offering both live shows and live-streamed shows.

Janie Dee, Maria Friedman, Lauren Samuels, Sophie Evans, Cedric Neal, Nerina Pallot and Jay Rayner all feature in the new season.

The live shows will be performed to a reduced capacity with a socially distanced seating plan, where the front row is at least 2.5m from the stage, and all table groupings are at least 1m apart. There will be a maximum of three performers on stage to maintain social distancing. Customers will be invited to purchase tables, rather than individual tickets, to comply with the 'reduced social bubble' government advice.

For more information on what Health and Safety measures Crazy Coqs are implementing to make your visit as safe as possible, please visit the Brasserie Zedel website.

Several live shows will also be live streamed in partnership with Fane Online, giving audiences the chance to watch broadcast quality Crazy Coqs shows from the comfort of their own home.

The full programme can be found at Crazy Coqs' new website: https://www.brasseriezedel.com/crazy-coqs/

Subject to government guidelines, the programme from October onwards will be announced in due course.

THE DOLLY SHOW

13 & 14 AUG | 7PM

She looks like Dolly; she sounds like Dolly and she's as funny and witty as Dolly. Voted the no 1. Dolly Parton tribute, join multi-award-winning singer and comedienne, Kelly O'Brien, as Dolly Parton for two fabulous shows.

27, 28 & 29 AUG | 7PM

Multi-award-winning singer, Ian Shaw, fuses the words and music of two of popular music's genius giants, Joni Mitchell and the much-missed David Bowie. This promises to be a highly charged evening of tears, laughter...and simply great song writing.

Janie Dee: NEW LIFE

1, 2, 3 SEP | 7PM

Also available as a live stream on 3 September.

Janie Dee, one of Britain's most celebrated actresses, returns with a mischievous and personal new solo show. Accompanied by her musical director Stephen Higgins and drawing on a broad repertoire of jazz, musical and classical songs, Janie reflects on her experience of enforced lockdown from the crazy to the enlightening, from lentils to BBQs. Optimistic and entertaining, this evening is above all a celebration of being back together.

MY LAST SUPPER: ONE MEAL A LIFETIME IN THE MAKING - IN CONVERSATION WITH GRACE DENT

4 SEP | 7PM

Also available as a live stream.

Join award-winning restaurant critic, MasterChef judge and Kitchen Cabinet presenter, Jay Rayner, for a special one-off 'in conversation' to mark the paperback publication of his hit book My Last Supper, One Meal A Lifetime In The Making. He'll explain what inspired him to set out across the world to find the dishes for his last meal on earth despite - he hopes - being a long way from the grave.

Sophie-Louise Dann: MAY I HAVE A MOMENT?

12 SEP | 7PM

Also available as a live stream.

Olivier Award nominee, Sophie-Louise Dann, presents an evening of sparkling musical entertainment, celebrating the Great British Musical and revisiting some favourite characters that have earned her the reputation for being one of the West End's favourite leading ladies. With Simon Beck at the piano.

LENNY BEIGE: ONE MAN AND HIS TALENT

10 SEP | 7PM

Also available as a live stream.

As lockdown eases, Lenny tightens his bow tie, puts on his glad rags, and brings back his completely unique blend of songs, stories, gags and chat to the Crazy Coqs stage.

Cedric Neal: SONGVERSATIONS OF A BLACK MAN

7 SEP | 7PM

Also available as a live stream.

The Voice 2019 semi-finalist, West End & Broadway star, Cedric Neal, brings an evening of music and stories about Black Male Writers, Composers and Artists.

NERINA PALLOT

16 & 17 SEP | 9.30PM

Now two decades into her career, with six studio albums and numerous accolades to her name, Nerina Pallot returns for two intimate one-off shows.

CLARE TEAL & JASON REBELLO

18 SEP | 7PM & 9.30PM

Returning to Crazy Coqs following her two acclaimed and sold out 2018 shows, we welcome the outstanding vocal delights of BBC broadcaster, Clare Teal, accompanied by British Jazz Awards 2017 Best Pianist Winner, Jason Rebello.

MIRANDA WILFORD: PICK YOURSELF UP, BRUSH YOURSELF OFF AND...

19 SEP | 7PM

Also available as a live stream.

Miranda Wilford brings a post-lockdown tonic in an evening of uplifting, heart-warming and inspiring music and lyrics. Taking her audience on a journey through a joyous and reflective roller coaster of musical emotion, this concert promises to be a truly moving and thought-provoking experience.

Maria Friedman: LENNIE & STEVE

21, 23, 24 & 25 SEP | 7PM

Also available as a live stream on 25 September.

Along with her two-time Tony nominee musical director Jason Carr, Maria Friedman returns with a refreshed version of her internationally acclaimed show celebrating the work of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim.

29 SEP | 7PM

Also available as a live stream.

West End stars, Lauren Samuels and Sophie Evans, unite for this special concert to celebrate the actress and singer Judy Garland.

MUSIC

Multi-award-winning singer/pianist, Liane Carroll, returns for an evening of soulful music and breath-taking vocal virtuosity. Leading from the piano and sharing stories from his thirty years of playing for just about everybody, Joe Thompson celebrates being back together. Gary Yershon, alongside Jason Carr and Elena Ferrari, celebrate two British songwriters, Julian Slade and Sandy Wilson, in their show Julian v Sandy (also available as a live stream) Jazz singer Kai Hoffman and her pianist Roger Lewin bring the best of the Great American Songbook with their adoring tribute to the First Lady of Song - Ella Fitzgerald. Elaine Delmar returns, accompanied by the legendary John Pearce on the piano, to perform Porter and Gershwin's greatest songs. Singer/pianist, Joanna Eden, brings a celebration of the magical music of Joni Mitchell.

CABARET

Tony and Olivier nominated composer, lyricist and orchestrator, Jason Carr, looks back, in story and song, on an extraordinary time finding joy in quarantine. Hamilton's West End star, Sharon Rose and Hamilton's Musical Director, Chris Hatt, bring an exciting evening of musical entertainment (also available as a live stream). Award-winning actor and singer Morgan James combines stories growing up in a small Welsh mining town with some of George Michael's greatest hits. Join actor and drag artist, Peter Groom, as he brings back his award-winning one (wo)man show, Dietrich: Natural Duty, drawing inspiration from Marlene Dietrich's iconic solo show. The Blue Hour, arranged by award-winning composer Tim Sutton, reimagines the collaboration between Kurt Weil and Bertold Brecht in the underground nightclubs of 1930s Berlin. Ivor Novello and his doting mother are remembered in a show, entitled Novello & Son, that takes us on a journey of how Ivor went from a modest suburb in Cardiff to the epicentre of London's Theatreland.

MAGIC

Magician extraordinaire, Mat Ricardo, brings seemingly impossible tricks, elegantly spectacular, and, occasionally, death defying magic to the Crazy Coqs stage

RESIDENCIES

Crazy Coqs wouldn't be the same without our resident artists, taking audiences by storm month after month... Restaurant critic, Jay Rayner, undoubtedly the best jazz pianist in Britain of all the judges on MasterChef, leads an ensemble of top-flight musicians through a compelling and vivid night of the very best of song-writing and jazz. The Crazy Coqs Presents returns with its first themed show of the season, A Celebration of Andrew Lloyd Webber, performed by stars of the West End, and presented by lyricist Mark Robert Petty (also available as a live stream). Supremely entertaining is the comedic cabaret by the Troubadours of the Twitter age, Bounder & Cad, as well as the witty and unstoppable duo, Flanders and Swann and cabaret veterans extraordinaire, Kit & McConnel (all three available as a live stream) France's finest flaneur Marcel Lucont continues Cabaret Fantastique, following sell-out seasons since 2018.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You