Craig Revel Horwood Embarks on National Tour

BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing star, Craig Revel Horwood, is taking to the road in the spring with his debut solo tour!

Join Craig as he talks about his life from Australia to the West End to Strictly, reveals a wealth of backstage gossip with his trademark wit and candour, and gives a very special performance of some of the music which has been the soundtrack to his career.

Best-known today for being a judge on BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing, Craig's professional training began in his home country of Australia where he appeared in productions including West Side Story and La Cage Aux Folles.

On arriving in Europe Craig joined the famous company at the Lido Du Paris as a dancer and then as principle singer at the Moulin Rouge, finding himself a year later in the UK tour of Cats.

Since then, Craig appeared in the West End in Miss Saigonand was an original cast member of Crazy For You. He crossed over into choreography to huge success, being nominated for an Olivier Award for the West End productionsof Spend Spend Spend and My One and Only. Since then he has had numerous credits as director/choreographer across the world, ranging from the hugely successful UK tour of Sister Act to the movie Paddington 2. Craig continues to perform onstage, with ten years in pantomime and as Miss Hannigan in Annie in the west end and on tour.

But he is of course best known as the judge on all 17 series of Strictly Come Dancing, and now also as Head Judge on Dancing With The Stars Australia. His many other TV credits range from discovering his ancestry in Who Do You Think You Are, winning BBC2's Maestro at the Opera and runner up on Celebrity Masterchef.

Book now for a fab-u-lous evening of entertainment!

Friday 22nd May

Weston-Super-Mare: Playhouse Theatre

www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/Playhouse-Theatre / 01934 645544

Saturday 23rd May

Coventry: Warwick Arts Centre

www.warwickartscentre.co.uk / 024 7652 4524

Sunday 24th May

Wolverhampton: Grand

www.grandtheatre.co.uk / 01902 42 92 12

Wednesday 27th May

Milton Keynes: Theatre

www.stables.org / 01908 280 800

Thursday 28th May

Watford: Colosseum

www.watfordcolosseum.co.uk / 01923 571 102

Friday 29th May

High Wycombe: Swan

www.wycombeswan.co.uk / 01494 512 000

Saturday 30th May

Guildford: G Live

www.glive.co.uk / 01483 369 350

Thursday 11th June

Crawley: Hawth

https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/The-Hawth / 01293 553 636

Friday 12th June

Swindon: Wyvern Theatre

www.swindontheatres.co.uk/Online/ / 01793 524 481

Saturday 13th June

Stoke On Trent: Victoria Hall

www.atgtickets.com/venues/victoria-hall / 0844 871 7649

Sunday 14th June

Salford: Lowry

www.thelowry.com / 0843 208 6000

Thursday 18th June

Yeovil: Westlands

www.westlandsyeovil.co.uk / 01935 422884

Friday 19th June

Poole: Lighthouse

www.lighthousepoole.co.uk / 01202 280000

Saturday 20th June

Torquay: Princess

www.atgtickets.com/venues/princess-theatre-torquay

Thursday 25th June

Cheltenham: Town Hall

www.cheltenhamtownhall.org.uk / 0844 576 2210

Friday 26th June

Leeds: City Varieties

www.cityvarieties.co.uk / 0113 2430808

Saturday 27th June

Hull: City Hall

www.hulltheatres.co.uk / 01482 300 306

Sunday 28th June

Blackpool: Grand

www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk / 01253 290 190

Thursday 2nd July

Southend: Palace Theatre

www.southendtheatres.org.uk / 01702 351135

Friday 3rd July

Peterborough Cresset

www.cresset.co.uk / 01733 265705

Saturday 4th July

Isle Of Wight: Shanklin Theatre

www.shanklintheatre.com / 01983 868000





