Contact Announces Return Of Riotous Panto With eight-freestyle Productions 

For the second year running, Contact has teamed up with eight-freestyle to bring Manchester audiences a rollercoaster Christmas extravaganza.

Oct. 06, 2022  

This season, Contact present something a little different...a panto 80's remix of Robin Hood. It's a fresh twist on the traditional, combining The Adventures of Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood with an upbeat, sing-along, 80's panto playlist!

eight-freestyle's Robin Hood is a story of courage, friendship and bad puns. There'll be plenty of laughs along the way as Robin joins forces with Maid Marion to thwart the Sheriff of Nottingham's evil plans to kidnap the young Babes. This is a show that has it all: adventure, action, laughs, music, magic and men with mullets!

This year, the all-singing, all-dancing cast of local stars features comedian Jonathan Mayor, Adam Urey, Courtney Leigh, Kate Mitchell, Michael Higgwe, Rebecca Crookson, Red Redmond, and Steven Jackson.

eight-freestyle director, Sean Canning, said:

"I am thrilled to be back producing and directing the Panto with Contact theatre again this season. Our young, local cast, fast-paced modern and fiercely Mancunian show slotted in perfectly with Contact's mission for Manchester theatre. It's a joy to be back again with a brand-new Pantomime, introducing new audiences to this gem of a theatre in its fabulous fiftieth year."

Robin Hood: The 80's Panto runs at Contact from Saturday 10 December until Saturday 31 December 2022.




