Conducting Competition Announced By Only Stage, Classics Budapest And Arts Council England

Only Stage Management Company in cooperation with Classics Management Budapest announces the first edition of the Only Stage International Conducting Competition.

The competition is open to musicians of any nationality and there are no age limits, candidates can apply from 8th January 2021 until 31st March 2021, with the winner being announced in May.

The jury will be made up of an incredible selection of artistic directors and representatives of institutions including Luzerner Sinfonie Orchestra (Switzerland), LaVerdi Symphony Orchestra (Italy), Orchestra della Magna Grecia (Italy), Oregon Music Festival (USA) and the Royal College of Music (UK).

The competition (1st edition) will be held exclusively online. The awards include money prizes and concert opportunities.

Only Stage is one of the first management companies to announce an International Conducting Competition, with the support of the Arts Council England and in partnership with Classic Management. The idea was born from years of experience having managed talented conductors from all over the world. This collaboration is a true example of great international partnership, by bringing unique tools and expertise together to find and celebrate the best conductors of the international music scene.