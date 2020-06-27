Concrete Youth Announces New, Online, Multi-sensory Show For Audiences Living With PMLD

Shebaa the Sheep has never had any wool! She spends her days feeling different from all of the other sheep in her herd and it makes her feel very sad. After finding a book at her local library, Shebaa goes on a quest to meet the world's most intelligent and wise creature in all of the land; The Wisdom Cow of Jopplety How in the hope that he can grant her one wish, to have a coat of wool her lamb friends would envy. Join Shebaa as she goes on an adventure, meets other furry friends on the way and learns that there are differences in the most unlikely of places.

Award-winning theatre company, Concrete Youth are delighted to present Shebaa's Adventure to Jopplety How. Written by Elle Douglas and directed be Belle Streeton, this online multi-sensory production for audiences living with profound and multiple learning disabilities is perfect to ease the boredom of lockdown, packed full of sensory moments that are sure to open up the imaginations of your little ones!

Audiences will be asked to gather everyday household items to act of sensory play stimulus during the show's sensory engagement periods. For example, at one point, we meet Harvey the Horse, so audiences may be asked to gather a fluffy blanket from their bedroom, so they can explore how Harvey's fur feels.

Artistic Director, Daniel Swift said: "We're delighted to be bringing this project to life, and very grateful to Two Ridings Community Foundation for their funding support on this project.

Due to COVID-19, we've been unable to engage with our audiences in-person, so we're delighted to have the opportunity to create new, original theatre, that our audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities can access from the comfort of their own home, whilst shielding."

Pre-booking available for FREE from www.concreteyouth.co.uk/shebaa or by calling 01482 961005.

