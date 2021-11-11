Complicité And People's Palace Projects Announce Urgent Gathering At The Roundhouse In Response To COP26

Indigenous people and voices from the Global South were marginalised at COP 26 table. Why? Why was the fossil fuel industry the largest delegation at COP26? Would you let arms dealers run peace talks? As COP26 draws to a close, Complicité, People's Palace Projects and IFAX (Indigenous Association of Upper Xingu) are calling an emergency gathering in response. Complicité will join together with attendees to share reflections from COP, hear from Indigenous people who did not have a seat at the negotiation table in Glasgow, and ask what activists and artists can do next?

The free event will feature Takumã Kuikuro, Simon McBurney, Yamalui Kuikuro, Shirley Krenak, Sarah Shenker, Raull Santiago, Paul Heritage, and more to be announced. Hosted by Conrad Murray.

Senior Producer Tim Bell said, "COP starkly highlighted that Indigenous voices and people from the Global Majority have not been given a fair platform, representation in the media or a seat at the negotiation table. Following our visit to Glasgow last week, we're creating a gathering to offer an opportunity for Indigenous voices to be heard as we explore next steps and where artists and activists go next.'

Complicité is an international touring theatre company based in London, led by Artistic Director and Co-founder Simon McBurney OBE. Complicité creates work that strengthens human interconnection, using the complicity between performer and audience that is at the heart of the theatrical experience. Recent work includes Beware of Pity, The Encounter, The Master and Margarita, Shun-kin and A Disappearing Number. Founded in 1983, the Company has won over 50 major theatre awards worldwide. Alongside Simon McBurney's work, the Company supports artists, including Fehinti Balogun, through the 'Developed with Complicité' strand. The Company is proactively responding to the climate and ecological emergency, and is a founder member of Culture Declares Emergency.

Conrad Murray (host) is a theatre-maker, writer, director, rapper, beatboxer, live looper and singer. Based in Mitcham, South-West London, he is passionate about making work through hip hop and beatbox theatre. He uses his Anglo Indian working class heritage to address issues such as class, race and heritage.

A specially filmed performance of Can I Live?, the play inspired by Fehinti Balogun's experiences in environmental activism, was screened as part of COP26's official programme last week and continues to be available to stream online until 28th November via various partner organisations. Please see the Complicité website for more information https://complicite.ticketco.events/uk/en.