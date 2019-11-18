Comedy Venue 2Northdown Owner Launches Production Company Laughing Around

TicketText Group (TTG), the company behind the renowned London King's Cross comedy venue 2Northdown and ticketing operator TicketText, have announced the launch of Laughing Around, a production company specialising in live comedy that will create original digital content.

Laughing Around aims to bring the best live comedy to fans in digital form - from original stand-up to comedy sketches to character comedy and everything in between. The company will release content through its own digital platform whilst building an international distribution network that will include broadcasters, SVODs, digital platforms and other distribution partners.

The Laughing Around online hub promises to connect comedians to their audiences and back again, offering fans free, high quality content recorded at live shows, as well as providing information on where to see the comedians live, interviews and artist profiles. You can watch all of Laughing Arounds content on their YouTube channel here.

Nick Mills, Founder of TTG, 2 Northdown, TicketText and Laughing Around said: "Laughing Around's aim is to partner talent from the live circuit with online comedy creators to host and release their material. We'll provide audiences with instant access to the live comedy sphere. The team are also on the hunt for new ideas from talent to create engaging, original content to self-commission or to broadcast."

TTG owns 2Northdown, one of London's most respected live comedy venues that has become synonymous with the very best talent to see on the live circuit, with the likes of Alan Carr, Aisling Bea, Frank Skinner, Romesh Ranganathan, Lolly Adefope, Phil Wang and Rob Beckett performing there in recent months. Laughing Around has already created content with the likes of Adam Hess, Dane Baptiste, Olga Koch, Aurie Styla, Kemah Bob and several others, and will utilise its exceptional network across the comedy industry to create quick-turnaround content for many more.





