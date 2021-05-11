Coily Dart Theatre Present Gilbert and Sullivan's Improbable New Musical…AND HELEN

Following two previous Edinburgh Fringe sell-out shows (the last shortlisted for the BroadwayWorld UK 2019 award for Best Musical Production at the Fringe), Coily Dart Theatre present another brand-new comedy musical, based upon the previously untold story of the life of Helen Carte.

Gilbert, Sullivan and D'Oyly Carte are well-known names in theatre, synonymous with the birth of musicals - yet Helen Carte's important contributions to their legacy and her wider impact on British Theatre have been pushed to the wings. In this show, a fictional Gilbert and Sullivan resolve to create a long overdue operetta, based upon Helen's remarkable life. The show features music from across the G&S canon, including The Mikado and The Pirates of Penzance - and is liberally sprinkled with G&S references. In typical style, Gilbert includes the usual elements of mixed-up babies, implausible plot twists, sense of duty, and an inevitable, contrived happy ending.

This is Coily Dart Theatre's third production - again premiering their new writing. The cast make-up reflects G&S's enduring appeal to all ages, featuring veterans of the genre alongside relative newcomers. The Company's primary aim is to provide entertainment and showcase new talent - while also introducing more people to G&S and stimulating further creativity and innovation in the G&S mould. The show was rehearsed and recorded entirely remotely during the winter of 2020-21. It is the first Coily Dart show to premiere as an audio version, and the first in which no members of the company met in person during its creation.

Why not listen to this audio show, for 75 minutes of uplifting music and gentle parody? You may also come away with a greater understanding about the remarkable life of Helen Carte.

Pre-recorded audio-show: suitable for all ages

Venue: theSpaceUK Digital Venue

Dates: 28 May - 27 June 2021(available for the whole period)

Ticket prices: £5.00 / concessions £4.00

Fringe box office: www.brightonfringe.org