Classic Bollywood Film DEVDAS Will Be Screened At Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Classic Bollywood blockbuster DEVDAS is to be screened at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre next month with a pre-event curated by Jaivant Patel Dance, celebrating 15 inspiring years of the company.

Based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's enduring novel of lost love, DEVDAS stars Shah Rukh Khan alongside Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit.

After his wealthy family prohibits him from marrying the woman he is in love with, Devdas Mukherjee's life begins to spiral out of control. Will Devdas stand up to his parent's opposition and fight for true love or will destiny lead him toward another path?

Audiences can enjoy this Bollywood classic like never before, embrace the stunning cinematography, the amazing dance scenes and the timeless songs from a seat in the Grand's beautiful historic auditorium. The screening is in Hindi with English subtitles.

This screening of DEVDAS features a pre-event curated by Jaivant Patel Dance of live Indian music and dance by some of the most exciting artists, companies and community groups currently on the British South Asian arts scene; including sitarist/vocalist Debipriya Sircar, Bollywood Dreams Dance, Showmi Das and Nilakshi's Bells & Beats. There will also be a Q+A with Kathak exponent Ashwini Kalsekar, who was a dancer in the film's Kaahe Chhed Mohe song sequence picturised on Madhuri Dixit.

Jaivant Patel Dance is an award winning South Asian Arts company rooted in Wolverhampton and The Black Country.

Tickets for the event on Saturday 16 October are now on sale at grandtheatre.co.uk. The live performance from Jaivant Patel Dance begins at 2pm, followed by the screening of DEVDAS at 3pm.