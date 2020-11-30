Clare Grogan To Star In The Premiere Of Pitlochry Festival Theatre's Filmed Production Of THE MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS

Pitlochry Festival Theatre in partnership with the Macrobert Arts Centre have today announced the casting for their forthcoming filmed Christmas production of The Magic of Christmas.

The production's exciting cast will feature singer and actress Clare Grogan (Gregory's Girl, Barefoot in the Park, Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Royal Lyceum Edinburgh and lead singer of iconic Scottish band, Altered Images) as Mrs Claus, Colin McCredie (DC Stuart Fraser in Taggart and Nick Morrison in River City) as Santa, Barbara Hockaday (North and South and Summer Holiday, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) as Lari and Ali Watt (A Christmas Carol and The Monarch of the Glen, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) as Hari.

As the journey begins, our favourite Christmas elves Lari and Hari have a big problem! The cheeky duo were playing football with Prancer, Dancer and Vixen and have lost the North Star! With no North Star, how will Santa find his way to all the houses to deliver the presents this Christmas?

The Magic of Christmas will take audiences on a quest for the vital guiding North Star, which has been kicked out of its place in the heavens by Santa's over-enthusiastic reindeer team.

Suitable for everyone, from babes-in-arms to the forever young-at-heart, the collaborative event will be brimming with story, music, and plenty of surprises.

To comply with the latest restrictions, The Magic of Christmas is being filmed as a live performance for all the family to enjoy in the warmth and safety of their homes during the Christmas season.

The Magic of Christmas is written and filmed by award-winning filmmaker Russell Beard and Pitlochry Festival Theatre's Artistic Director Elizabeth Newman. The film will feature music composed and arranged by Barbara Hockaday, lighting designed by Jeanine Byrne and sound designed by Ben Occhipinti.



The filmed production of The Magic of Christmas will be available from 9- 23 December and will be screened in the Cinema at the Macrobert Arts Centre from 11-21 December.

Due to the high demand for tickets for The Magic of Christmas, Pitlochry Festival Theatre is currently working on increasing availability. Further details will be announced on the theatre's website on Thursday 3rd December.

For information on The Magic of Christmas visit www.pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com

