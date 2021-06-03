Circus Production THIS TIME Will Tour This Summer

Ockham's Razor are back on tour this summer with their ground-breaking production This Time, produced by Turtle Key Arts. With a cast ranging from 13 to 60 years old, This Time examines common perceptions of strength and age: how we are strong in different ways at different times in our lives.

Using circus, autobiographical storytelling and original equipment design This Time is a compelling piece of visual theatre featuring stunning aerial acrobatics. Four performers lift, push and cradle each other over thresholds and ledges, exploring the tangible differences between each other as bodies are suspended high in the air and swung close to the ground in innovative takes on trapeze and swinging cradle.

Highlighting the immense physical and emotional changes we undergo over a lifetime, This Time looks at how we navigate pivotal moments and fight feelings of love, care and frustration alongside our desire for independence and our yearning for support. The production plays with the tussle between generations, within families and even within ourselves.

Ockham's Razor are renowned for creating new choreography using innovative and unique circus equipment. This Time features a 360-degree rotating frame, spinning harness cradle and a cloud / trapeze hybrid for four performers, continuing to push the boundary of ariel acrobatics.

This latest production from Ockham's Razor brings together a talented team of creatives including composer Max Reinhardt, who was the musical director of Oily Cart for many years and presents the Late Junction on Radio 3; designer Tina Bicat, who won The Critics' Theatre Award for her work with Punchdrunk; and lighting designer Phil Supple, who recently designed the lighting for the WWl 100th anniversary celebrations at The Tower of London.

This Time is co-commissioned by London International Mime Festival, New Theatre Royal Portsmouth & The Lowry, Salford. Supported by Dance City & artsdepot. Funded by Arts Council England.

Tour Dates:

8th - 9th June York Theatre Royal

St Leonard's Place, York, YO1 7HD

www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk/show/this-time/

20th June artsdepot

5 Nether Street, London, N12 0GA

www.artsdepot.co.uk/theatre-circus/ockhams-razor-time

30th June Lighthouse, Poole

21 Kingland Road, Poole, BH15 1UG

www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/whats-on/2021/this-time/

7th July Corn Exchange, Newbury

Market Place, Newbury, RG14 5BD

www.cornexchangenew.com/event/this-time

23rd - 25th July Worthing Theatres

Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PX

www.wtam.uk/events/this-time/