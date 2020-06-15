Christopher Bartlett-Walford Presents New Podcast DON'T CALL US

Don't Call Us (We'll Call You) is a candid look at those unbelievable and hilarious moments where the day doesn't quite go to plan, with real stories sent in from performers in the worlds of Theatre, Comedy and TV.

Presented by Christopher Bartlett-Walford (BBC's All Together Now, Club A Cappella, Newsrevue), the show is a candid glimpse behind the curtain as to what auditions are REALLY like! Each week a guest from the entertainment world joins Christopher to celebrate times when their own auditions crashed and burned, and share genuinely cringe-worthy moments from the listeners' submissions!

About the show, Christopher says 'Auditions are often so quick yet so incredibly stressful, that it's about time we threw a little humour at them! Having worked as a Performer and Casting Director for many years now, I know what it's like from both sides of the table, and am thoroughly enjoying sharing people's genuinely hilarious moments with the world!

As there's no Theatre for the foreseeable, it felt like a perfect time for a lighthearted laugh at times we look back and go 'did that ACTUALLY happen!? (Spoiler alert - Yes they did!)'.

From a misjudged blag in front of Musical Theatre royalty all the way through to an audition trump that unfortunately wasn't presidential we've got stories to make your cringe, laugh and cry!

With episodes released every Friday, the show is available right now completely FREE on all Podcast Platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and can be found at the links below:

Apple - https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/dont-call-us-podcast/id1515237032

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5mUJEopmKvpN6Vd6TQNlpG

All other links - https://anchor.fm/dontcalluspod

Emails are open for submissions of YOUR audition stories - send them to dontcalluspod@gmail.com, where they'll be anonymised & added to the show!

