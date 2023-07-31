Christmas Comes to Dreamland Margate This December

Christmas is coming to Dreamland Margate this December with a host of special events for all of the family at the iconic seaside venue from Friday 15th - Friday 22nd December 2023 with free entry for everyone.



Christmas World will welcome guests of all ages to a magical, glittering, winter wonderland from 11am-6pm on selected days. Visitors can enjoy a host of festive food and drinks stalls plus classic funfair games and specially selected rides (pay as you go). Dreamland’s famous Roller Disco will also receive a magical makeover into a mass all-weather Snowball Fight zone (extra charge).



Santa’s Magical Grotto will provide youngsters with the chance to meet the man himself and receive a special gift, plus decorate their own bauble to take home and create tasty reindeer food. Pre booking is essential - £19:95 per child with up to 2 adults free. Tickets will go on sale for Santa’s grotto in early August.



Santa’s Elves will take to the stage offering the opportunity to jump around, sing and join in with enchanting interactive performances, whisking audiences away to the whimsical realm of the North Pole, where the spirit of Christmas is alive all year round. Families will also have the chance to be whisked away on sleigh rides courtesy of Santa’s Snow Mobile (extra cost applies). Tickets will go on sale for both activities in early October



Dreamland Margate’s reputation for hosting the very best in live music and entertainment continues this festive season with live performances from Christmas legends SLADE on Thursday 21st December and Martin Kemp’s Back to the 80’s Christmas Party on Friday 22nd December. Tickets on sale now with limited availability.

Dreamland’s Steins By The Sea will bring the German Bierkeller to Margate on select evenings - the ideal Christmas Party location with an evening of festive themed entertainment and Beer Steins galore in the Hall By The Sea. Tables will be available to book, with standing spaces also on offer. Tickets on sale early September.

On Monday 18, Tuesday 19 and Wednesday 20 December, the Hall By The Sea will come alive with Festive Film Favourites for all ages with tickets priced at just £5pp. Screening times and titles will be confirmed soon. Tickets available to purchase early November.

Eddie Kemsley, CEO of Dreamland said: "It’s been an absolute cracker of a season at Dreamland, so to round off a great year hosting Christmas World this December is the icing on the cake. Christmas World will bring a magical, festive experience to Margate for all ages to enjoy. See you at the Grotto!"

James Penfold, Head of Live Entertainment at Dreamland said: “Christmas World is shaping up to be a holiday season bonanza! From mischievous elves to snowball fights, warming treats and Steins by the Sea, there’ll be festive cheer to delight and surprise even the scrooges out there!"



Tickets for SLADE and Martin Kemp’s Back to the 80’s Christmas Party are on sale now - Christmas World events are on sale in the coming weeks - check dreamland.co.uk and sign up for updates.

Dreamland, Margate is currently open 7 days a week for the summer season with rides, food and plenty of entertainment no matter what the weather. For more information, opening times and to book tickets for all events visit dreamland.co.uk.

