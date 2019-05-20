Christmas Comes (Very!) Early With MYRA DUBOIS: WE WISH YOU A MYRA CHRISTMAS

Christmas has, quite literally, come early. Join Myra DuBois for an evening of off-season seasonal sing-a-longs and summertime yule-tide anecdotes from her Christmases past, all delivered with her trademark acerbic wit.

Step into the DuBois sitting room for a family feud or two, plenty of alcohol abuse, enough Quality Streets to induce a diabetic coma, and (not to forget) the appearance of Jesus. Certainly fun; perhaps not for the whole family...

Unpredictable, intelligent character comedy, the self-declared siren of South Yorkshire works the room, sparing no-one her sharp tongue, and yet somehow keeping everybody affectionately on-side.

Having left her native South Yorkshire back in 2008 for the bright lights of London's burlesque clubs and gay bars, Myra has performed at Soho's Madame JoJos, Camden's The Black Cap and the legendary Royal Vauxhall Tavern to name a few. Accolades include shortlisted for 'Best Character or Improv' at the 2019 Chortle Awards, NATYS: New Act of the Year finalist in 2012, "bust a gut funny" according to Graham Norton and "hilarious" if you ask John Bishop. Myra also counts Rylan Clark and Christine Bianco amongst fans and Sir Tim Rice said Myra's rendition of his song 'I Know Him So Well' was "Definitive".

Myra made her critically acclaimed solo Edinburgh debut with Self AdMyra in 2016 which went on to tour the UK in 2017, generating AdMyras (Myra's pet name for her fans) across the nation. She also supported Bianca Del Rio on her UK tour in 2017 and 2018 playing renowned venues such as The Hammersmith Apollo and The Liverpool Empire.

TV credits include BBC1's The John Bishop Show and most recently as regular panellist on C5's Celebrity Big Brother's Bit on the Side. Most recently, Myra was asked to join the esteemed line-up of guests for 'Un-Rroyal Variety' at The Hackney Empire and 'All Star Brexit Cabaret' at London Coliseum, both hosted and curated by London cabaret legend Johnny Woo. Myra has also been announced to perform at Latitude Festival this July.

Myra DuBois: We Wish You A Myra Christmas

28 May - 1 June

9.30pm Tuesday - Friday & 10.00pm Saturday

21 Dean St, Soho, London W1D 3NE

£11.00 - £17.00

https://sohotheatre.com/shows/myra-dubois-we-wish-you-myra-christmas/





