Christina Bianco Headlines LIZA WITH A 'Z' - AND MORE at Theatre Royal Brighton

The performance is Saturday 16 September 2023 at 7.45pm.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

Christina Bianco Headlines LIZA WITH A 'Z' - AND MORE at Theatre Royal Brighton

The Theatre Royal Brighton is excited to announce the highly anticipated revival of LIZA WITH A 'Z' - And More, starring internationally acclaimed performer Christina Bianco, on Saturday 16 September 2023 at 7.45pm. Presented by the London Gay Big Band, this dynamic concert event will feature a 28-piece jazz orchestra, bringing Liza Minnelli's hit songs from stage and screen to life, with a new pulse. 

 

LIZA WITH A 'Z' was originally recorded in May 1972 at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City and is considered to be the first concert specifically filmed for television. It showcased the many talents of Minnelli, with direction and choreography by the legendary Bob Fosse and music by Cabaret songwriting team John Kander and Fred Ebb. The concert special went on to win four Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award and the album was certified Gold.

 

Vocal powerhouse Christina Bianco (The Wizard Of Oz) will take the stage, alongside the 28-piece London Gay Big Band, bringing this classic concert into the 21st century. Award-winning choreographer David Allwood and his dance troupe reimagine Fosse's original work, echoing his iconic style with a modern flair. Special guest vocalist Sooz Kempner (Doctor Who) will add her sensational vocals and comedic charm, creating an unforgettable event that appeals to an audience of all ages.

 

Additional Liza Minnelli hits are seamlessly incorporated into the expanded programme. Songs include Ring Them Bells, Son of a Preacher Man, God Bless The Child, All That Jazz, Bye Bye Blackbird, New York, New York and selections from the musical Cabaret. 

 

This exciting and rare opportunity to experience the songs of Liza Minnelli performed live is not to be missed!



