Chris McCausland Extends National Tour Of 'Speaky Blinder'

Star of Live at the Apollo, Would I Lie to You?, Have I Got News for You and 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, multi-award-winning comedian Chris McCausland is taking his smash hit stand-up show, Speaky Blinder, back on tour for a series of extra dates, running from 8th October til 5th December, 2020.

He's blind. He's a dad. He's a husband. He's third in command. And that's just the half of it.

From hilarious tales of the marathon birth from hell that Chris and his wife thought would never end, and their experience of having to pay actual money to a mad lactation consultant (yes that's a real job), to the central heating battles that arise when a pasty white Scouser is married to a hot-blooded Brazilian woman, Chris McCausland delivers big belly laughs and razor-sharp observations.

One of the circuit's best-loved and most prolific stand ups, described by The List as having 'devilish wit and gags aplenty', Chris also gives an insight into life and parenthood in the dark, from his inevitable shortcomings as a husband who can't do his share of the driving to the total farce of playing hide and seek when you can't see where to hide or where to bloody seek!

A proper stand-up show with a real unique perspective on life and relationships, Speaky Blinder will definitely leave you thinking as well as laughing!

Chris made his comedy debut in 2003 and has taken seven acclaimed shows up to the Edinburgh Fringe. He was awarded the Creative Diversity Award for Comedy by a panel of broadcasters including Channel 4, BBC, ITV and Sky.

Chris has twice appeared on Live at the Apollo (BBC2) and also on Would I Lie to You?, Have I Got News for You and 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. Previous to this, Chris appeared in three series of Comedy Central At The Comedy Store (Paramount Comedy/Comedy Central), as well as Stand-up Hero (ITV) and Celebrity Deal or No Deal Comedians Special (C4).

As an actor, Chris recently appeared in Eastenders (BBC1) and has also had a lead role in Jimmy McGovern's Moving On (BBC1), Unwrapped with Miranda Hart (BBC2), and played the role of 'Rudy' the market trader in 150 episodes of the children's show Me Too (Cbeebies).

He has made numerous appearances on radio including InTouch (BBC Radio 4), The Comedy Club (BBC Radio 4 Extra) and Loose Ends (BBC Radio 4), and has guest presented Russell Kane's The Saturday Show (Virgin Radio). He wrote and fronted a national TV ad campaign for Barclays and regularly contributes to BBC News and Sky News.





