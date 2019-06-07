Choin Theatre Presents MACBETH

Played by a male and female actor who alternate performances, this solo retelling of the Scottish Play uses puppetry, music and dance in a highly visual and viscerally physical show. The actor faces a choice as he becomes entangled with the role he is playing: seize control of the narrative, or play it out to Macbeth's tragic end? As his own ambition collides with that of the character he performs, the actor must decide if acquiring greatness is worth the cost. Looking at the lengths some people go to in order to reach their goals, and the relationship actors have with the characters they play, this uniquely Korean staging provides an energy-fuelled, helter-skelter descent into madness, aspiration and acting. Macbeth is directed by Park Cheong-euy, Korean Theatre Directors' Association 2018 Director of the Year.

Park Cheong-euy said, "A dark, small stage - I wanted to hear the cries of a wounded soul struggling like an animal in a closed space. By casting a male and a female actor in the role I hoped to more fully express the messy anger of a young, passionate generation."

Park Cheong-euy is an award-winning director and the founder of theatre company Choin Theatre. His previous works Train and The Angel and the Woodcutter both toured to the Edinburgh Fringe and were performed at C Venues. This year, Park Cheong-euy is also directing Spray at the Fringe. The darkly comic piece centres on a stolen parcel that turns out to contain a dead cat. In 2018, Park Cheong-euy was the Korean Theatre Directors' Association Director of the Year.

Choin Theatre specialise in creating a visual language that transcends the limitations of spoken communication. To do this, the company seamlessly combine different genres of traditional and contemporary performance, including mask dance, mime, acrobatics, music and physical theatre. They are especially interested in stories relating to individuals who break free of historical and social ties to follow their own chosen destiny. As well as Macbeth, Choin presents Spray at Assembly Roxy at this year's Fringe, also directed by Park Cheong-euy and with Lee Sang-hee in the cast.

Running Time: 60 mins | Suitable for ages 8+

Macbeth is performed in Korean with English subtitles

C South (Main Theatre), (Venue 58) St Peters, Lutton Place, Edinburgh, EH8 9PE

1 - 26 Aug, 18.55 - 19.55

1-2, 12-13, 19-20, 26: £10.50/£8.50/£6.50

3-6, 10-11, 17-18, 24-25,: £12.50/£10.50/£8.50

7-9, 14-16, 21-23: £11.50/£9.50/£7.50

www.cvenues.com/cvenues/ | 0131 581 5555





