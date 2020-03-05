Chiswick Playhouse Names Patrons and New Producers

Wayne Glover-Stuart has been named as the new producer at Chiswick Playhouse. Having trained at Guildhall School of Music and Drama, he has since worked as a Creative Producer at the BBC, General Manager at Tramshed and the Artistic Lead at Shaw Theatre. He joins Chiswick Playhouse after its relaunch in late 2019 with the aim of fulfilling the big ambitions of this small space.

Glover-Stuart comments, I am privileged and honoured to join a small but mighty theatre at such an exciting time as it embarks on a new chapter. I am excited to lead Chiswick Playhouse as a local theatre, producing outstanding work of all genres, and become the breeding ground for the next generation of top creatives.

Mark Perry, Executive Director of Chiswick Playhouse, comments, As part of our rebrand and relaunch, we're delighted to bring Wayne on board. He brings with him a great track record in producing and programming but also, crucially, how we can bring a West End experience to a local theatre. With Wayne joining, and our new patrons, we now have a great team in place to work on an exciting future for the Chiswick Playhouse.

Three exciting patrons will also support the ongoing work of Chiswick Playhouse. They are Torin Douglas who was the BBC's media correspondent for 24 years, actor Kevin McNally who is perhaps best known for portraying Joshamee Gibbs in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, and BAFTA Award-winning Phyllis Logan who graced our screens as Mrs Hughes in the much-loved Downton Abbey.

Tickets for all shows are available in person from the Chiswick Playhouse box office and via www.chiswickplayhouse.co.uk.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You