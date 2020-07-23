Chickenshed Premieres Their Award Winning Production DON'T STOP THINKING ABOUT TOMORROW On YouTube Tomorrow

The show won the 2019 Off West End Award (Offie) for Best Production for Young People aged 13+.

Chickenshed will be premiering their Award winning production, Don't Stop Thinking About Tomorrow on their YouTube Channel tomorrow.



To view the production, please go to https://www.youtube.com/c/ChickenshedTheatreOnline'sub_confirmation=1. The show will be premiered at 7.30pm on Friday 24 July.



Don't Stop Thinking About Tomorrow presents an artist's view of climate change, through human stories and not through frightening statistics.

This production combines theatre, new and original music and dance to forge a thought-provoking and fascinating theatrical experience. With an engaging and intriguing central narrative Don't Stop Thinking About Tomorrow will appeal to both young and older audiences.

Don't Stop Thinking About Tomorrow presents a vision of positive human reactions to climate change. The importance of understanding our connection to the fragile world that sustains us, can give hope and excitement for the future.

Chickenshed's Artistic Director Lou Stein says "Scientists have had their go at bringing to our minds the global effects of not caring for our earth. It is now up to artists to touch our hearts and bring the issue closer home."



The story is told through the eyes of a fictional installation artist, photographer and video artist with a research explorer's instinct. His name is Oscar Buhari and he is of African descent, but grew up in the industrial North of England in the shadow of tall industrial chimney's belching out toxic carbons and smoke.



Don't Stop Thinking About Tomorrow is Buhari's performance installation which both documents various approaches to positive solutions of the effects of climate change and asks us all to take part in making small steps to change the destructive path we are on. Buhari puts his artistic talents to a use with a grand purpose - to artistically document the human response's to the effects of climate change.

