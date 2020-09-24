Chickenshed Announces YouTube Premiere Of GLOBALEYES

Globaleyes premieres on Friday 25 September at 7.30pm.

Chickenshed will bring to your screens our passionate, emotive and vibrant production, Globaleyes on Friday 25 September at 7.30pm.



This exciting and original dance theatre production weaves a story of a resolute passion for the beauty of life against the cheapening value society can put on it. Through dance, theatre and music, still and moving image, we explore issues of globalisation and the abuse of power.



Taking the themes of misuse of human rights, poverty, slave labour and the exploitation of power and environmental problems we are encouraged to reconsider the importance of community in today's ever changing world. The themes within the play still resonate today, some 18 years after it was first performed.



Globaleyes received fantastic response from national press and a glowing review by Anita Roddick from The Body Shop Foundation when it was first performed in 2002 at both Chickenshed's own theatre and The Royal Opera House's Linbury Studio, and subsequently in Edinburgh in 2005. This reimagined version was staged as our Spring Show in 2013.



Globaleyes programme:

To see Globaleyes please visit:

Globaleyes will be available to watch at any time following the premiere.

