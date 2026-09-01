Chichester Festival Theatre Reveals 2026/27 Winter Season

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Chichester Festival Theatre will present a Winter season featuring touring theatre, music, comedy and dance.

The theatre’s Winter theatre programme includes James Graham’s Punch, the musical Heathers, The Last Laugh following its West End run, and a new production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

The Festival stage will also host Noël Coward’s Present Laughter, Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities and Khaled Hosseini’s A Thousand Splendid Suns. The Minerva Theatre will present the Papatango Prize-winning plays The Silence and the Noise and Birdcatcher.

One-night events will include appearances by Dame Judi Dench, Sir Derek Jacobi, The Archers and Sara Pascoe. The Nest will continue to host programming throughout the year.

Before the Winter season begins, the theatre will present two Festival productions. A Midsummer Night’s Dream sets Shakespeare’s play in 1990s Sussex, while Antigone Exits presents a contemporary production of the Greek tragedy.

The Christmas programme will include Peter Pan: A Musical Adventure, performed by the Chichester Festival Youth Theatre, as well as Hey! Christmas Tree, Santa’s Grotto and Christmas Concerts. The Nutcracker will be presented at the beginning of the new year.

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