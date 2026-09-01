Chichester Festival Theatre Reveals 2026/27 Winter Season
The season will include Noël Coward’s Present Laughter, Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities, Khaled Hosseini’s A Thousand Splendid Suns, and more.
Chichester Festival Theatre will present a Winter season featuring touring theatre, music, comedy and dance.
The theatre’s Winter theatre programme includes James Graham’s Punch, the musical Heathers, The Last Laugh following its West End run, and a new production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.
The Festival stage will also host Noël Coward’s Present Laughter, Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities and Khaled Hosseini’s A Thousand Splendid Suns. The Minerva Theatre will present the Papatango Prize-winning plays The Silence and the Noise and Birdcatcher.
One-night events will include appearances by Dame Judi Dench, Sir Derek Jacobi, The Archers and Sara Pascoe. The Nest will continue to host programming throughout the year.
Before the Winter season begins, the theatre will present two Festival productions. A Midsummer Night’s Dream sets Shakespeare’s play in 1990s Sussex, while Antigone Exits presents a contemporary production of the Greek tragedy.
The Christmas programme will include Peter Pan: A Musical Adventure, performed by the Chichester Festival Youth Theatre, as well as Hey! Christmas Tree, Santa’s Grotto and Christmas Concerts. The Nutcracker will be presented at the beginning of the new year.
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
|
GETTING REKT (The Evening Star)
The Union Theatre (9/21-9/24)
|
Steeleye Span
Victoria Theatre Halifax (10/19-10/19)
|
The Phantom Raspberry Blower of Old London Town
Victoria Theatre Halifax (11/03-11/03)
|
Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
Ipswich Regent Theatre (4/28-4/28)
|
Two MR P''s In a Podcast Live - Let That Be a Lesson...
Devonshire Park Theatre (10/28-10/28)
|
Reuben Solo: Someone in This Crowd Will Betray Me [Revenge Edition]
Glee Club (9/09-9/09)
|
First Five: Jamelia Donaldson
First Five: Jamelia Donaldson (10/03-10/03)
|
Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone™ In Concert (PG)
Royal Albert Hall (9/25-9/27)
|
Bring Your Own Baby
The Royal Albert Hall (12/01-12/18)
|
Scrooge Cirque Extravaganza
Vaillant Live, Derby (12/15-12/15)