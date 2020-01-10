Chicago Blues Brothers Come to Wyvern Theatre, Swindon With A NIGHT AT THE MOVIES
The multi-award-winning spectacular and world's best-loved production of the Blues Brothers returns to Swindon next week following the success of previous shows at the Wyvern in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Back with a brand-new production, following their West End debut, the Chicago Blues Brothers promise to take audiences to the movies for a night filled with some of the greatest movie anthems of all time, including songs from Footloose, A Star Is Born and Dirty Dancing, among many more.
The Chicago Blues Brothers' capture the sound, energy and persona that propelled the film to a cult status that still thrills audiences worldwide today, while presenting a joyous hoot, a musical riot, a juiced-up jamboree of the coolest, funkiest soul, blues and movie hits.
Having won National Tribute Music Awards from 2013 to 2019, the Chicago Blues Brothers: A Night At The Movies has fast become one of the best tribute shows touring the world today.
Infectious, dazzling and exuberant, the legacy of Jake and Elwood has been jump-started, through the outstanding performances by Chris Hindle and Gareth Davey, for a new generation with an energy that's impossible to resist. This really is a night not to be missed at the Wyvern Theatre this January.
The Chicago Blues Brothers: A Night At The Movies will be at the Wyvern Theatre on Thursday 16 January at 7.30pm. Book tickets through the Ticket Office on 01793 524481 or book online at swindontheatres.co.uk.