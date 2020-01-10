Chicago Blues Brothers Come to Wyvern Theatre, Swindon With A NIGHT AT THE MOVIES

The multi-award-winning spectacular and world's best-loved production of the Blues Brothers returns to Swindon next week following the success of previous shows at the Wyvern in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Back with a brand-new production, following their West End debut, the Chicago Blues Brothers promise to take audiences to the movies for a night filled with some of the greatest movie anthems of all time, including songs from Footloose, A Star Is Born and Dirty Dancing, among many more.

The Chicago Blues Brothers' capture the sound, energy and persona that propelled the film to a cult status that still thrills audiences worldwide today, while presenting a joyous hoot, a musical riot, a juiced-up jamboree of the coolest, funkiest soul, blues and movie hits.

Having won National Tribute Music Awards from 2013 to 2019, the Chicago Blues Brothers: A Night At The Movies has fast become one of the best tribute shows touring the world today.

Infectious, dazzling and exuberant, the legacy of Jake and Elwood has been jump-started, through the outstanding performances by Chris Hindle and Gareth Davey, for a new generation with an energy that's impossible to resist. This really is a night not to be missed at the Wyvern Theatre this January.

The Chicago Blues Brothers: A Night At The Movies will be at the Wyvern Theatre on Thursday 16 January at 7.30pm. Book tickets through the Ticket Office on 01793 524481 or book online at swindontheatres.co.uk.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You