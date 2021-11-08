Casting Announced for LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD at Nottingham Playhouse

Today, Nottingham Playhouse announced the casting for its brand new adaptation of the classic children's story Little Red Riding Hood.

Packed with original songs and larger than life characters, this specially created show for children ages 3 - 8 is a perfect introduction to live theatre.

The two-hander, directed by Kitty Winter and adapted by Sarah Middleton, will feature Josie White (Women of Troy - Arcola Theatre, The Tempest - Nottingham Playhouse) as Little Red and Carolyn Murray (The BFG - tour, Sinbad - Watermill Theatre) as Wolf.

Little Red Riding Hood is Nottingham Playhouse's annual traditional production aimed at younger families. It sits alongside the theatre's famous panto, which this year is an all-singing, all-dancing version of Beauty and The Beast.

Little Red Riding Hood takes a fresh look at the tale of the little girl in the red coat. More than anything in the world Lil wants to be a woodcutter, felling trees all day long, just like Chip on the telly. When fearless Granny Red gives Lil a woodcutters kit with a big, shiny axe, she warns that the woods aren't just for chopping.

Rejected by the Woodcutters for not being 'super strong and mega muscly', Lil sets off into the forest to return to Granny. And, when she meets Wulfrick - a wolf who can't stop snacking - can they learn together how precious the woods are and what it really means to be strong?

Little Red Riding Hood invites the whole family to to join in the fun in this magical hour-long adventure, guaranteed to make lasting memories for young and old alike. Grandmas are welcome too but do please keep a close eye on them throughout.

Little Red Riding Hood is the latest Nottingham Playhouse production in a long history of festive alternatives to pantomime hailed by critics as "lovingly created theatre for small children". As well as running in the theatre's Neville Studio, Nottingham Playhouse tours its festive production to schools and libraries each year, one of the few producing theatres still to do so.

Box Office: 0115 941 9419

https://nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/events/little-red-riding-hood/