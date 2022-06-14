Casting Announced For OPERATION JULIE at Aberystwyth Arts Centre

Casting has been announced today for an anarchic new musical that's going to (prog) rock Wales - Operation Julie.

Written and directed by Geinor Styles, it tells the story of one of the most jaw-dropping true stories ever to come out of Wales and is a co-production between Theatr na nÓg and Aberystwyth Arts Centre, with a two-week run at Aberystwyth July 30th - August 13th and performances at Theatr Brycheiniog August 24th -26th and The Lyric Carmarthen in August 31st - September 2nd.

Breaking Bad collides with The Good Life in a psychedelic true story from the hillsides of rural Wales. It tells the incredible story of the undercover police operation that smashed one of the most extraordinary drug rings the world has ever seen.

The cast is comprised of Joseph Tweedale, and Georgina White, who will play the roles of Richard Kemp and Christine Bott. They will be joined by Kieran Bailey, Phylip Harries, Daniel Carter Hope. Caitlin Lavagna, Sion Russel Jones, Steffan Rizzi and Steve Simmonds who will portray Detective Inspector Dick Lee.

Set and costumes are designed by Carl Davies. Greg Palmer will be the musical arranger and director. Lighting design by Nick Bache and Sound Design by Mike Beer. The stage management team will include recent graduates Carys-Haf Williams and Blaithin Mc Reynolds

The show will run at Aberystwyth Arts Centre from 30 July-13 August, before visiting Theatr Brycheiniog August 24th -26th and The Lyric Carmarthen August 31st - September 2nd.

For more information, please click here - Aberystwyth Arts Centre