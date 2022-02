Casting Announced For JANE EYRE At The Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

Casting has been announced for a new adaptation of Charlotte Brontë's classic novel Jane Eyre at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre this spring in a co-production with the New Vic, Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Nia Gandhi, Sarah Groarke, Sam Jenkins-Shaw, Tomi Ogbaro, Eleanor Sutton, Zoe West will be directed by Zoë Waterman in a new adaptation by Chris Bush (TONY! The Blair Musical; The Assassination of Katie Hopkins; Standing at the Sky's Edge).

"I must have action! And if I cannot find it, I will make it."



Jane may be poor, obscure, plain and little, but that doesn't mean she is without passion. Jane is clever and uncompromising, with no patience for those who don't meet her own high standards. Jane has no respect for authority, but lives by her own strict moral code, no matter what the consequences.



This witty and fleet-footed adaptation seeks to present Jane Eyre to a fresh audience while staying entirely true to the original's revolutionary spirit. Using actor-musicians, playful multi-roling and a host of 19th century pop hits, this is an accessible new version of a literary masterpiece.





Jane Eyre is designed by Bronia Housman with lighting design by Nao Nagai. The composer and sound designer is Simon Slater. Casting is by Sarah Hughes CDG.

Jane Eyre can be seen in the Round at the SJT on from Friday 8 to Saturday 30 April. It will then be performed at the New Vic 4 to 28 May.

Tickets for the show at the SJT, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com

Tickets for the show at the New Vic are available from the box office on 01782 717 962 and online at newvictheatre.org.uk