Casting Announced For I WANNA BE YOURS At Leeds Playhouse

Meet Eva Scott and Usman Nawaz, who will play on-stage lovers Ella and Haseeb in Leeds Playhouse's upcoming production of I WANNA BE YOURS, a tender, funny and vibrant play by award-winning slam poet Zia Ahmed. The production, directed by Leeds Playhouse Associate Director Sameena Hussain, will run in the Bramall Rock Void from 29 April - 14 May.

Eva, from Sheffield, and Usman, from Birmingham, star as a young couple working on sustaining a relationship across contemporary cultural divides through intimate fleeting moments, awkwardly comedic family encounters and achingly familiar arguments. Ella's from Yorkshire. Haseeb's from London. She's an actor. He's a poet. She likes red wine. He prefers hot chocolate. They're just two ordinary people living ordinary lives. Until the elephant in the room starts to come between them.

Director Sameena Hussain said: "I am delighted to be working with Eva and Usman - I love the nuance, care and respect they bring to their respective characters. They have a playful chemistry, and their humour is a joy to witness. I am feeling really inspired by this whole company, who are coming together to bring the beautiful words of Zia' s work to life here at the Playhouse."

Halifax-born Sameena will be joined by Bradford-based Warda Abbasi, Leeds Playhouse's Resident Designer, to create the world of Ella and Haseeb; Lighting Designer Jane Laljee; Sound Designer & Composer Eilon Morris; Assistant Director Kirsty Taylor and Casting Director Lucy Casson.

Box office 0113 213 7700. Book online leedsplayhouse.org.uk