Casting Announced For HOCKEY MOM HOCKEY DAD at Finborough Theatre

The cast has been announced for hit Canadian play Hockey Mom Hockey Dad which makes its European premiere this spring. Known for his recurring role as Jim Strange on ITV's Endeavour, Sean Rigby (Gunpowder, BBC; Pomona, Orange Tree Theatre/National Theatre; The Rubenstein Kiss, Southwark Playhouse) plays competitive hockey dad Teddy. Performing alongside him as Donna is RSC regular Kristin Atherton (Waterloo Road, BBC; Julius Caesar, Royal Shakespeare Company; Katie Johnstone, Orange Tree Theatre).

Two lonely single parents meet at their sons' minor league ice hockey game. Sitting together over the course of the season, they grow close until an explosive event forces their romance onto thin ice and makes them realise that passion and violence aren't limited to the rink. Award-winning writer Michael Melski's thought-provoking play breaks through the ice to explore loneliness and love in small town North America.

As Donna and Teddy try to ensure the best lives for their children while struggling with their own past traumas, Hockey Mom Hockey Dad explores the complexities of parenting while carrying the ghosts of the past. Donna's difficulties connecting with, and trusting, Teddy highlights the long-term impact of trauma and its effects on relationships throughout adulthood.

Director Jimmy Walters comments, We're thrilled to be giving this play its first European outing. It is a universal story about competitive sport, trust in a relationship and what it means to be a good parent. These characters are beautifully written by Michael Melski and I'm excited for audiences to see the best and worst of themselves reflected in this honest, funny, and at times dangerous love story.

Tickets are priced £10-£14 during previews, £16-£18 Weeks 1-2, £18-£20 Weeks 3-4 and are available from www.finboroughtheatre.co.uk.





