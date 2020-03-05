Casting Announced For EVERYTHING IS ABSOLUTELY FINE UK Tour

A brand-new comedy musical about anxiety disorders, caring, and trying to keep going. Everything is Absolutely Fine is a hilarious and heartwarming new musical about what it's like to be human and to struggle.

Alicea??is making a fresh start. She has moved out of the big city to a small town with a job she loves as an Occupational Therapist. She is going to be aa??newa??woman: cool, calm, and free. But her old friend Anxiety has other ideas... How do you make friends when even choosing what to have for dinner fills you with dread and self-doubt? What do you do when it all gets too much?

Creator Alice said, "We want to explore everyday human struggles and how anxiety can affect every little thing in life. Also, the impact that trying to hide how you feel can have. We want to create a show that brings people together to share in our vulnerabilities, to continue talking openly about mental health issues and to remember the importance of small acts of kindness and how important they can be to someone."

Harry Blake and Alice Keedwell are House of Blakewell. House of Blakewell made their debut at Soho Theatre in May 2012 and took home the Craig Barbour Award for Songwriting. In 2014, their hit House Party began life with a sold-out run at VAULT Festival, before touring to RichMix, Brighton Fringe, Latitude, and Bestival. They have also delighted audiences at Leicester Square Theatre, Edinburgh Underbelly, the King's Head, Theatre503, The Yard Theatre, and the Musical Comedy Awards with their unique blend of topical, eighty-three-percent-original show tunes, arias, power ballads, and more. Their unique personal juxtaposition of sparky optimism and Eeyorish nihilism has become a cornerstone of previous shows such as Thor and Loki, We Can Make You Happy, and Book of Blakewell. House of Blakewell are excited to be pushing the boundaries of new British musical theatre once more. Everything Is Absolutely Fine is a new musical written by Alice Keedwell, with music and lyrics by Harry Blake, exploring Alice's experiences with anxiety.

This production is presented in partnership with The Cameron Grant Memorial Trust. Cameron Grant took his own life in 2014 aged just 21. He suffered from depression but managed to hide it from everyone who knew him. The Cameron Grant Memorial Trust was founded for the preservation and protection of good mental health, with a focus on young people. They raise awareness of young suicide and urge all who are suffering in silence to speak up. They support those who are fighting to overcome poor mental health and provide education to help increase awareness.

Tour Dates

7 - 11 April Camden People's Theatre, London

58-60 Hampstead Rd, Kings Cross, London NW1 2PY

Tues - Sat 7.15pm (3pm Sat matinee)

£12 (£10 concs)

www.cptheatre.co.uk | 020 7419 4841

14 April Cast, Doncaster

Waterdale, Doncaster, DN1 3BU

7.15pm

£12 (£10 Under 26)

castindoncaster.com | 01302 303 959

16 April EM Forster Theatre, Tonbridge

Tonbridge School, 212 High Street, Tonbridge, Kent, TN9 IJP

7.30pm

£16 (£14 concs)

www.emftheatre.com | 01732 304241

17 - 18 April Theatre Clwyd, Mold

Theatr Clwyd, Raikes Lane, Mold, CH7 1YA

8pm

Tickets from £10

www.theatrclwyd.com | 01352 344101





