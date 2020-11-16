Casting Announced For Adult Panto FROSTBITE, WHO PINCHED MY MUFF?

Performances run 3 December - 10 January.

'FROSTBITE, Who Pinched My Muff?' is the first panto to be staged at the award-winning Garden Theatre at The Eagle Pub in Vauxhall. Following the ending of the second national lockdown, it will run from 3 December - 10 January.

The generically Germanic alpine village of Vaüxhallen is a happy place where all are honest and true. Quite frankly it's nauseating, and no one thinks this more than the villainous human-hating Demon Frostbite, whose mission it is to freeze the hearts of all mankind! With his sights sets on our warm-hearted friend Dame Herda Gerda, will Fairy Snowflake thwart his evil plans with a flurry of her magic? What about Lumiukko, our loveable snowman friend? Perhaps our hero Garbo will save the day and chop down the Beanstalk? Is that even the right show? Who knows! With thigh-slapping routines and songs you know and love, 'FROSTBITE, Who Pinched My Muff?' is all the magic of pantomime from your childhood, but in a beer garden after a few mulled wines.

If you've any notion that this will be like any Disney movie then you'd better 'let it go...'

Cast:

Bessy Ewa (Greta) was Waverley in 'Next Thing You Know' (Garden Theatre).

Tom Keeling (Bergermeister Kai) was Vinnie Di Ruzzio in 'Lucky Stiff' (Union Theatre).

James Lowrie (Lumiukko) is a recent graduate from Guildford School of Acting, making his professional debut.

Kingsley Morton (Fairy Snowflake) is a recent graduate from ArtsEd, making her professional debut.

Shelley Rivers (Garbo) was Maria in 'The Sound Of Music'; Eliza in 'My Fair Lady'; Rose in 'Aspects of Love'.

Nathan Taylor (Demon Frostbite) was Buzz Adams in 'South Pacfic' at Kilworth House Theatre

Dereck Walker (Dame Herda Gerda) is a well known panto dame who has also played one of Cinderella's Ugly Sisters at many venues across the country.



Creative team:

Writer Gareth Joyner

Director Robert McWhir

Choreographer William Spencer

Musical Director Aaron Clingham

Designer David Shields

Lighting Designer Richard Lambert

Casting director Anne Vosser

Producer Peter Bull for LAMBCO Productions

Tickets: from £18.00 + bkng fee.

Bookings/website: www.gardentheatre.co.uk

