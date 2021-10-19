Casting and Pyjama Performances Announced For THE JUNGLE BOOK at The Watermill

Full casting has been announced for THE JUNGLE BOOK, the new musical version of Rudyard Kipling's classic tale adapted and directed by Tom Jackson Greaves, that will play at The Watermill over the Christmas period from Thursday 18 November - Friday 31 December, with two press performances on Saturday 20 November (one socially distanced). The theatre is also offering families the chance of Pyjama Performances on Sundays 19 and 26 December, Monday 27, Tuesday 28 and Friday 31 December - 5pm shows that they can bring their children to for a theatrical bedtime story.

Peter Ashmore will star as 'Shere Khan' alongside Alexander Bean as 'Kaa / Councilor Wolf', Philippa Hogg as 'Bagheera', Guido Garcia Lueches as 'Tabaqui', Rowena Lennon as 'Baloo', and Karishma Young as 'Mowgli'.

A wild and captivating musical adaptation of Rudyard Kipling's classic tale full of movement, laughter and wonder.

In the depths of the Jungle - a child is abandoned with no possessions, no family and no home. Under the light of the full moon, the infant is discovered by a pack of wolves who decide to raise them as one of their own.

When the ferocious tiger Shere Khan comes looking for prey, the child - Mowgli - is swept to safety by a friendly bear and a wise black panther. Together they teach them the laws of the jungle whilst hiding out from danger. When Shere Khan discovers Mowgli once more, they face a choice... should they stay and risk further destruction? Or should they leave and accept that the home they knows isn't home after all?

A joyful story about acceptance and finding your place in the world, join Mowgli, Baloo, Bagheera, Kaa, Tabaqui and the monkeys as they swing through the treetops and dance to the sounds of the jungle!

THE JUNGLE BOOK has been adapted, and will be directed and choregraphed, by Tom Jackson Greaves, Sanah Ahsan is Poet and Lyricist, with Annie Southall as Assistant Director, Priya Patel Appleby as Dramaturg, and Composition by Dom Coyote. Set and Costume design is by Jasmine Swan, with Lighting Design by Andrew Exeter. The stage management team are Alex Berridge Schuter (DSM), Natalie Toney (ASM) and Isabelle Moore (ASM). Lixi Chivas is audio describing and is one of two BSL integrated performers. The second BSL integrated performer, still to be confirmed, will be a deaf sign performer.

Tom Jackson Greaves said, "After being an Associate Artist of the Watermill Theatre for the past 5 years - it makes me unbelievably happy to be working on my 10th production at the theatre and my first as Director. It truly is one of my favourite theatres in the country. The Watermill emanates magic through its history and the team have a deep-rooted desire to push the boundaries of what the space can do. The Jungle Book is a tale I have fallen in love with and hope that our production will bring a universal serving of joy whilst telling a story that oozes themes of acceptance, growth, understanding and love. I cannot wait to share it with our audiences!"

For audience members who would feel more comfortable to attend a performance with more space between themselves and other audience members there will be a socially distanced performance each week during the run of THE JUNGLE BOOK.

The Watermill continues to follow measures to control the risk of Covid-19. The wearing of face coverings continues to be strongly encouraged. Enhanced cleaning procedures, including regular fogging of the auditorium, and an efficient ventilation system supplying conditioned and filtered fresh air also remain in place.

To help audience members to book with confidence, The Watermill are operating a flexible booking policy. In the event that their booking is affected by Covid-19, audience members will be offered a ticket exchange, account credit or refund.

Tickets can be booked at https://www.watermill.org.uk/.