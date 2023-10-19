Cast and Creative Team Set For Raymond Briggs' FATHER CHRISTMAS

Cast and Creative Team Set For Raymond Briggs' FATHER CHRISTMAS

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for the return of Raymond Briggs' Father Christmas, the critically acclaimed production adapted by Pins and Needles, running from Wednesday 22 November to Saturday 30 December in the Lyric Studio, The Berry Theatre from Thursday 07 – Sunday 31 December, and Theatre Royal Plymouth from 23 November – 31 December.

 

Directed by Emma Earle, the production is filled with live music and puppetry and is perfect for under 6-year-olds and their families. Completing the company at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre this year are Kate Adams, Alejandra Bacelar Pereira, Stephen Chapman, Kat Johns-Burke, Lloyd Notice and Eliza Talman. 

 

For the touring production at The Berry Theatre the cast includes Mike Aherne, Imogen Khan, Hazel Monaghan. At Royal Theatre Plymouth, the cast features Stacey Ghent, Nathan Masterson, and Amber-Rose Perry.

Since being published in 1973, the late Raymond Briggs' much-loved children's book has been adapted for stage and screen and has now entertained thousands of families at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre for the last 12 years.

 

Further festivities at the Lyric continue this Winter with the arrival of the Lyric's annual highly anticipated pantomime, Cinderella, written by award-winning writer and comedian, Vikki Stone, and directed by Tonderai Munyevu. Featuring a brand-new take on the much loved fairy tale, Cinderella is set to be one of the biggest parties in Hammersmith, playing from Saturday 18 November 2023 to Saturday 06 January 2024 in the Main House.

 

Internationally acclaimed singer, pianist and songwriter, Joe Stilgoe, is also back this festive season for two nights only on Monday 11 and Monday 18 December for a night of jazz and a Christmas party to remember. Expect special guests, gospel choirs, brass bands and singalongs.

 

And finally, for a special one-off concert, A Merry Lyric Christmas, will play in the Main House on Monday 04 December in support of the Lyric's Big Give Christmas Challenge to help make theatre accessible for all. Hosted by Gyles Brandreth, expect festive fun, singalongs and performances from Barnes Community Choir, Next Level Voices, Olympic Choir and Sing West, accompanied by the Meredith White Jazz Trio.

 

Associate Director (Lyric Hammersmith Theatre / The Berry Theatre): Hannah Drake; Design: Zoe Squire; Lighting Designer: George Ogilvie; Music and Sound Designer: Lucy Rivers; Puppet Designer: Max Humphries; Musical Director (Lyric Hammersmith Theatre / The Berry Theatre): Kate Adams; Dramaturg: Adam Peck; Puppetry Direction: Claire Harvey.

 

Join Santa as he awakes from a dream of sun, sea and sand only to find it is the busiest day of the year: Christmas Eve. Watch as he prepares for his Christmas deliveries, feeds his reindeer and finally takes flight into the snowy night.

Back for another brilliant year, Christmas isn't Christmas without this Lyric family favourite, co-produced with the Olivier Award-nominated Pins & Needles Productions.




Recommended For You