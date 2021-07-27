Cast and Creative Team Announced For EAST IS EAST At Birmingham Repertory Theatre

Today full casting has been announced for the 25th anniversary production of East Is East, the classic comic family drama of the British-Asian experience. The cast will include Amy-Leigh Hickman as Meenah; Irvine Iqbal as Mr Shah/Dr; Tony Jayawardena as George; Adonis Jenieco as Saleem; Rachel Lumberg as Annie; Noah Manzoor as Sajit; Joeravar Sangha as Maneer; Gurjeet Singh as Tariq; Sophie Stanton as Ella and Assad Zaman as Abdul. East Is East will play at Birmingham Repertory Theatre from 3-25 September. Tickets are on sale now.

Since premiering on The REP's stage in 1996, East Is East has sold out three London runs, been adapted into a BAFTA Award-winning film and become a modern classic of comic-drama and the smash-hit comedy-drama now returns home for its 25th anniversary.

The full creative team has also been announced today, with the previously announced Director Iqbal Khan being joined by Bretta Gerecke (Set, Projection and Lighting Design), Susan Kulkarni (Costume Design), Felix Dubs (Composer), Jon Nicholls (Sound Design), Stuart Burt CDG (Casting), Natasha Kathi-Chandra (Associate Director), Max White (Video Associate) and RC-Annie (Fight Director).

George Khan wants to raise his family the proper Pakistani way but hasn't counted on the distractions of 70s Salford. Abdul and Tariq aren't ready to be married off, Saleem is pushing artistic boundaries, Meenah's skirt is too short and Sajit just wants to hide in his parka. Can mum Ella keep the family together?

East Is East is a Birmingham Repertory Theatre and National Theatre co-production. The production will then reopen the Lyttelton at The National Theatre 7 - 30 October (on sale 30 July) before playing at Chichester Festival Theatre 1 - 6 November (on sale 11 September).

Dates:

Birmingham Repertory Theatre - The House

3 - 25 September

Tickets from £12.50

birmingham-rep.co.uk

0121 236 4455

National Theatre

7-30 October (tickets on sale from 30 July)

https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/

020 7452 3060

For press enquiries contact Sophie Wilkinson Sowilkinson@nationaltheatre.org.uk

Chichester Festival Theatre

1-6 November (tickets on sale from 11 September)

https://www.cft.org.uk/

01243781312