Cast Set for The Atkinson's Christmas Panto CINDERELLA

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The Atkinson in Southport has announced casting ahead of its 2026 family pantomime, Cinderella, which will play at the venue this festive season from Friday 4 to Thursday 31 December. Tickets are on sale now.

Audiences of all ages are invited for another spectacular Christmas pantomime guaranteed to delight all ages, promising everything locals love about The Atkinson pantomime: dazzling costumes, jaw-dropping sets, hilarious comedy, live music, audience participation and some exciting surprises.

Southport's favourite pantomime dame for the past three years, Terry Burns, returns to The Atkinson this Christmas, but this time audiences will see him in a very different light. After delighting thousands of theatregoers with his larger than life dame performances, Terry is heading to the wicked side as one of Cinderella''s hilariously awful Ugly Sisters. No stranger to the world of pantomime, this will be Terry's 11th pantomime with KD Theatre.

Terry said: "I absolutely love Christmas in Southport and there is nowhere quite like The Atkinson. The audiences here have supported me year after year and have made every panto so special. After three years as the Dame, it's time for a change and I'm delighted to be causing mischief as one of the Ugly Sisters. I promise plenty of laughs, lots of bad behaviour and don't worry dads, I'll still be on the look out for another husband!'

Also returning by popular demand is Gregor Duncan, who was a huge hit with audiences last year. Fresh from appearances in The Choir of Man, Gregor plays the role of the lovable Buttons promising to bring lots of laughs and mayhem!

Leading the cast as Cinderella is Tamara Stehfest, who makes her professional stage debut in the title role. Joining her are KD Panto favourites Joe Churms as Prince Charming and Lacey Creed as Dandini, while Ferdinand De Leon (Disney's The Lion King) brings a touch of magic to the production as the fabulous Fairy Godfather.

Completing the cast is James Stirling, who recently starred in the new musical Freaky Friday and is also known for Zog and the Flying Doctors. James re-joins Terry Burns (after performing in the Atkinson Pantomime in 2024) as the second Ugly Sister. The two will form a deliciously wicked double act guaranteed to keep audiences booing, laughing and cheering, with multiple extravagant costumes!

Daniel Bell & Katherine Hickmott, Producers at KD Theatre Productions, said, "We're thrilled to be returning to The Atkinson with Cinderella. Every year we create a pantomime specifically for Southport and its audiences, celebrating the town, its people and the wonderful sense of community that makes this place so special. The Atkinson is one of the most beautiful theatres in the region and we are proud to be working with the theatre to create their annual pantomime!''

Marie Kenny, Programme Manager at The Atkinson, said: "Pantomime at The Atkinson is about so much more than a show. It's a chance for our community to come together and celebrate Christmas in the heart of Southport. Year after year we see generations of families making memories in this beautiful theatre, and that's what makes the festive season here so special. We're delighted to be welcoming KD Theatre Productions back for another spectacular production and look forward to seeing audiences enjoy all the magic, laughter and excitement that Cinderella will bring this Christmas."

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