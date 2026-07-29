Cast Set for TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at Nottingham Playhouse

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Nottingham Playhouse has revealed the cast and creative team for the regional premiere of Beth Steel's Olivier-nominated West End hit, Till the Stars Come Down.

Joe Alessi plays Uncle Pete; Leah Brotherhead is Maggie; AK Golding is Sylvia, the hopeful bride; Graeme Hawley is John; Ivan Ivashkin is the groom, Marek; Emma Pallant returns to Nottingham Playhouse as Hazel; Sadie Shimmin is the outspoken aunt; and Howard Ward plays Tony, the patriarch of the family. Ellie Daley, Anya Marshall, and Amelia Yates will play the children, Leanne and Sarah.

The production is written by Beth Steel and directed by Caroline Steinbeis. The creative team also includes Designer Oli Townsend, Lighting Designer Johanna Town, Sound Designer and Composer Oliver Vibrans, Movement Director Ewa Emini, Fight Director and Intimacy Coordinator RC-Annie, Voice and Dialect Coach Kate Godfrey, and Casting Director Helena Palmer.

You're invited to the wedding of the year! It's Sylvia and Marek's big day and the Stone family have gathered in Mansfield. The bride, her sisters and aunties are getting their glam on and everyone's on their best behaviour. For now. But once the vows have been made and the drinks start flowing, deep-seated family resentments begin to bubble up. When secrets start spilling out, alliances shift, and by the end of the night, nothing will ever be quite the same again.

Funny, relatable and deeply moving, this brilliant night out explores what happens when we're forced to choose between family, and love. Till the Stars Come Down was nominated for two Olivier Awards and transferred from The National Theatre to the West End in 2025.

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