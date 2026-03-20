Cast Set For the Barn Theatre's Revival of DOUBLE DOUBLE This Spring

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Barn Theatre in Cirencester has announced the casting for Built By Barn Revival of Rick Elice and Roger Rees' Double Double, running Tuesday 28 April – Saturday 30 May, with a national press night on Thursday 30 April.

Weeks before his 37th birthday, Philippa's husband Richard dies – the birthday that the terms of his inheritance required him to be alive and married. In the throes of grief, Philippa hatches a plan: find someone she can pass off as Richard and split the £2million windfall.

The good news is that she's found Richard's doppelganger in Duncan. The bad news? Duncan is homeless, shabby and has a broad Scots accent. Can she turn him into a passable version of genteel antiques collector Richard?

What follows is a witty psychological duel where Philippa and Duncan each struggle to get the upper hand, entangling feelings and second guessing intentions. Because now the con is on, who really has the most to lose?

In the role of Duncan will be Daniel Brocklebank, who played Billy Mayhew in ITV1's Coronation Street from 2014 until 2026. He is also the recipient of a Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance in the multi award-winning Shakespeare in Love (Miramax). His theatre credits include As You Like It, Titus Andronicus, The Tamer Tamed and Lord of the Flies (Royal Shakespeare Company); The Importance of Being Earnest (Rose Theatre Kingston) and A Doll's House (The Lowry).

Starring alongside Daniel will be Faye Brookes in the role of “Philippa”. Faye is best known for her role as Kate Connor in ITV1's Coronation Street, for which she won a National Television Award. Her previous theatre credits include Chicago (UK and National Tour); Constellations (The Barn Theatre); Strictly Ballroom (UK and National Tour); and Shrek (UK and National Tour).

This revival of Double Double celebrates 40 years of the show, after its acclaimed debut at the Fortune Theatre in 1986. Written by Rick Elice (co-writer of Jersey Boys) and Roger Rees (Olivier and Tony award winning actor), this story of power, love, and illusion will draw audiences in and keep them guessing until the very last line.

Double Double will be directed by Ryan McBryde (Zog, Freckle Limited, UK Tour; Animal Farm, Stadt Trier). The wider creative team will be announced at a later date.

Barn Theatre's Executive Director and Producer Liam McMullan said, “We're absolutely delighted to welcome Daniel Brocklebank and Faye Brookes to the Barn to star in Double Double. Daniel brings tremendous depth and charisma to the stage, and it's a real pleasure to welcome Faye back to the Barn with her undeniable stage presence - it's no wonder she's always been a firm favourite with our audiences. We can't wait for everyone to see them together in this brilliant, psychological piece.”

The Barn Theatre is an award-winning producing-house in the heart of the Cotswolds, on a mission to inspire communities and champion the power of storytelling.