Cast Set For PRIDE AND PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF) at Darlington Hippodrome

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Full casting has been announced for Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) by Isobel Mcarthur after Jane Austen. This new production will be directed by its writer, Isobel Mcarthur, winner of an Oliver Award and Evening Standard Award.

The cast for this new production is; Georgia Firth who returns to Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) but this time in the role of Elizabeth Bennet; Eva Hope will play Jane Bennet, and Lady Catherine de Burgh; Roxanne Morgan will play Mary Bennet, Lydia Bennet and Mr Gardiner; Julia Murray will play Mrs Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy, with Phoebe Marshall who will play Charlotte Lucas, Charles Bingley and Miss Bingley. Also joining the company as covers will be Emily Cruz, Grace Farrell and Anastasia Sims-Chin.

This is a unique and audacious retelling of Jane Austen’s classic love story. Men, money and microphones will be fought over in this irreverent but affectionate adaptation where the stakes couldn’t be higher when it comes to romance. The show features a string of pop classics including Young Hearts Run Free, Will You Love Me Tomorrow and You’re So Vain. It’s the 1800s. It’s party time. Let the ruthless matchmaking begin.

Producer David Pugh said: “Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) has become one of the world's biggest successes, from touring to Canada to just triumphantly opening in Australia and I'm delighted that this new production is coming to Darlington Hippodrome.”

Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) runs at Darlington Hippodrome from Monday 23 to Saturday 28 November, 2026.

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