Cast Set For ONCE UPON A TIME IN SOKOTO UK Tour

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Casting has been announced for the world premiere of Once Upon a Time in Sokoto, an epic, gripping family drama, from internationally celebrated poet, playwright Inua Ellams (Barber Shop Chronicles, Three Sisters), opening this autumn and continuing on UK tour through to February 2027.

Directed by Roy Alexander Weise (Nine Night, ROBOTA), the production stars Adeola Yemitan (Elektra, Much Ado About Nothing) playing Nafisa, Antonia Layiwola (Is Dat U Yh?, Silkworm) playing Zinari, Bayo Gbadamosi (The Great, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) playing Hadiru and Will Atiomo (Blitz, The Sandman) playing Yusef.

Touring Together is a brand new nationwide touring initiative committed to taking new theatre of the finest quality across the country, led by Fuel and China Plate in collaboration with Brighton Dome, Leeds Playhouse, Oxford Playhouse, Royal & Derngate, Northampton and Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry.

Once Upon a Time in Sokoto opens at Royal & Derngate, Northampton from 28 September - 10 October with a national press night on 2 October and will then then tour to partner venues Oxford Playhouse (13-17 October 2026), Warwick Arts Centre (5-7 November 2026), Leeds Playhouse (11-14 November 2026) and Brighton Dome (17 - 21 November 2026). In addition to the partner venues, Nottingham Playhouse (29-31 October 2026) and Bristol Old Vic (2-13 February 2027) will also receive the production as part of its UK tour.

Commissioned by Fuel for the inaugural Touring Together production, the Alfred Fagon Award-winning Once Upon a Time in Sokoto tells the epic story of a beautiful but unlikely friendship. Differences in faith, culture and heritage are overcome in the face of new enemies, in a gripping family drama set against the backdrop of events leading to the creation of Nigeria.

Inua Ellams, Writer, said: “At its core, Once Upon a Time in Sokoto is the story of an extremely unlikely friendship between an enslaved woman and her former mistress; a relationship forged as personal and political worlds tragically collide. It explores power, faith, heritage and culture. It's a period drama set in the mid-late 1800s pre-colonial Nigeria, and I've always been fascinated by how the legacy of this time still influences and resonates with global perceptions and politics today. I'm delighted to be reuniting with Fuel following Barber Shop Chronicles and Three Sisters, to be working with Roy, and a brilliant cast to take this story across the country in the very first production with Touring Together.”

Roy Alexander Weise, Director, said: “I'm thrilled to be working with Fuel again and to be staging and supporting the development of Inua's extraordinary new award-winning play; I have wanted to work with him for a long time and long admired his work; the distinct humour, the epic-ness of his stories, his astute microscopic lens on nuggets of human experience. Set in the 1800s, it's an unexpected period drama, unveiling the hidden history of a complex pre-colonial African Islamic civilisation (the Sokoto Caliphate - located in the northern region of modern day Nigeria) which I didn't know about before reading a draft of the play. It's big and theatrical, witty and funny, brutal, bold, beautiful and plays with time in a stunning way. I'm always curious about how history and time work in stories, and how time works on us as humans. At the heart are the stories of two very different fictional women but these characters feel familiar. I'm excited to work with this brilliant team of artists and minds to tell their stories and land this world for an audience today. I'm delighted to be working with Touring Together and can't wait to bring this to audiences across the UK.”

The Creative Team includes Writer Inua Ellams, Director Roy Alexander Weise, Set Designer Amelia Jane Hankin, Composer Femi Temowo, Movement Director Coral Messam, Costume Designer Jessica Cabassa, Casting Director Heather Basten, Associate Director Brigitte Adela and Production Manager Helen Mugridge.

Tour Dates

Royal & Derngate, Northampton

28 September - 10 October 2026

Oxford Playhouse

13 -17 October 2026

Nottingham Playhouse

29 - 31 October 2026

Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry

5-7 November 2026

Leeds Playhouse

11 -14 November 2026

Brighton Dome

17 - 21 November 2026

Bristol Old Vic

2-13 February 2027

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