Cast Set For MINORITY REPORT at Nottingham Playhouse

Performances run 16 February – 9 March.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

POPULAR

Photo: MISS SAIGON Stars Lea Salonga and Jonathan Pryce Reunite At OLD FRIENDS in the West Photo 1 Photo: MISS SAIGON Stars Lea Salonga and Jonathan Pryce Reunite At OLD FRIENDS in the West End
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Had a Poltergeist in My House Photo 2 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Had a Poltergeist in My House
Critics' Pick: Aliya Al-Hassan's Best Theatre of 2023 Photo 3 Critics' Pick: Aliya Al-Hassan's Best Theatre of 2023
RSC Cancels Performances Due to Flood Risk Photo 4 RSC Cancels Performances Due to Flood Risk

Cast Set For MINORITY REPORT at Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse has announced the cast for the world premiere stage adaptation of Philip K. Dick's MINORITY REPORT.

Directed by Max Webster (Macbeth, Donmar Warehouse; Life of Pi, Broadway, West End & UK Tour), MINORITY REPORT features Jodie McNee (Orlando, Wyndhams Theatre; Cuckoo, Anatomy of a Suicide and Maryland, Royal Court) as Julia, Nick Fletcher (The Crucible, National Theatre; Anna Karenina, Sheffield Crucible) as George, Roseanna Frascona (Macbeth, Chichester Festival Theatre; Salomé, National Theatre) as Anna, Nicholas Rowe (Tammy Faye, Almeida; The Inquiry, Chichester Festival Theatre) as Ralph and Tanvi Virmani (The Crown Jewels, Garrick Theatre; Life of Pi, Wyndhams Theatre/UK Tour) as David. Chrissy Brooke (Dr Semmelweis, Harold Pinter; Dirty Dancing, Dominion), Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister (Sister Act, UK Tour and English Theatre Frankfurt), Ricardo Castro (Wuthering Heights, National Theatre; Come From Away, Phoenix Theatre) and Danny Collins (Sweet Charity, Nottingham Playhouse; Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre) play multiple roles and dancers/cast.

This innovative, brand-new stage adaptation of the thrilling Minority Report, based on a short story by Philip K. Dick, is adapted by renowned writer and actor David Haig (My Boy Jack, The Good Samaritan). This is a co-production with Simon Friend Entertainment, producers of the globally successful Life of Pi, and its award-winning director Max Webster, and in partnership with Birmingham Rep and Lyric Hammersmith Theatre. This thought-provoking play questions our ideas of justice and the power of choice and will create a world of breath-taking visuals and immersive storytelling.

Max Webster, Director, commented, “I'm so thrilled we have this extraordinary cast to bring David Haig's play to life. I can't wait to start rehearsing with them in what promises to be a huge challenge of acting, technical staging and imagination.”

In 2050, neuroscientist Dame Julia Anderton is about to launch the next phase of her pioneering Pre-Crime programme, detaining people for crimes before they are committed. But when Julia is accused of pre-murder, she's in a race against time to save herself from her own system.

This thrilling adaptation of Philip K. Dick's iconic story challenges our beliefs about justice and free will in a real-time chase through the London of the future.

Minority Report sees award-winning director Max Webster re-united with the producers of the globally successful stage version of Life of Pi (‘It will make you believe in theatre. A triumph' The Sunday Times). This incredible theatrical experience creates a world at the borders of science fiction and reality.

 

Minority Report at Nottingham Playhouse is kindly sponsored by Nottingham Trent University.




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD Comes To Milton Keynes Theatre This&n Photo
FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD Comes To Milton Keynes Theatre This January

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World comes to Milton Keynes Theatre this January. Don't miss this award-winning empowering pop musical.

2
DRAG N DROP! (the Most Quantum Drag Show In The Universe) is Coming to London Photo
DRAG 'N' DROP! (the Most Quantum Drag Show In The Universe) is Coming to London

Drag 'n' Drop! is a high-energy drag show that explores themes of gender neutrality, queerness, identity, mental health, climate change, and quantum physics. Developed with LGBTQIA+ youth projects, the show aims to celebrate and represent LGBTQIA+ people and their stories. Written and performed by Ri Baroche, Drag 'n' Drop! offers a unique blend of entertainment and education.

3
National Youth Theatre Launches UK-Wide Free Auditions Photo
National Youth Theatre Launches UK-Wide Free Auditions

The prestigious and pioneering National Youth Theatre (NYT) has announced dates for a host of free UK-wide community auditions. Learn more about how to audition here!

4
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Proteus Theatres INDESTRUCTABLE Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Proteus Theatre's INDESTRUCTABLE

All new rehearsal images have been released for Proteus’ Indestructible. The show will première at Omnibus Theatre on 18 January 2024 and will run until 3 February 2024, with previews from 16 January.  Check out the photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD Comes To Milton Keynes Theatre This JanuaryFANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD Comes To Milton Keynes Theatre This January
DRAG 'N' DROP! (the Most Quantum Drag Show In The Universe) is Coming to LondonDRAG 'N' DROP! (the Most Quantum Drag Show In The Universe) is Coming to London
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Proteus Theatre's INDESTRUCTABLEPhotos: Inside Rehearsal For Proteus Theatre's INDESTRUCTABLE
Mayflower Theatre Launches AN INSPIRING PLACE and Mayflower ToursMayflower Theatre Launches AN INSPIRING PLACE and Mayflower Tours

Videos

Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse Video
Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse
Photos/First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY Video
Photos/First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY
Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in COLOR PURPLE
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time in UK Regional Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
The Pavilion Theatre (9/22-9/22)
Swan Lake and The Nutcracker in UK Regional Swan Lake and The Nutcracker
Richmond Theatre (1/11-1/13)
10 Nights in UK Regional 10 Nights
Tobacco Factory Bristol (2/23-2/24)
Ellen Kent: Carmen in UK Regional Ellen Kent: Carmen
Richmond Theatre (1/23-1/23)
Ellen Kent: La Traviata in UK Regional Ellen Kent: La Traviata
Richmond Theatre (1/22-1/22)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
The Lowry (2/14-2/17)
Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly in UK Regional Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly
Richmond Theatre (5/18-5/18)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Lighthouse Poole (2/21-2/22)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter in UK Regional Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter
Richmond Theatre (2/29-3/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You