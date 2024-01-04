Cast Set For MINORITY REPORT at Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse has announced the cast for the world premiere stage adaptation of Philip K. Dick's MINORITY REPORT.

Directed by Max Webster (Macbeth, Donmar Warehouse; Life of Pi, Broadway, West End & UK Tour), MINORITY REPORT features Jodie McNee (Orlando, Wyndhams Theatre; Cuckoo, Anatomy of a Suicide and Maryland, Royal Court) as Julia, Nick Fletcher (The Crucible, National Theatre; Anna Karenina, Sheffield Crucible) as George, Roseanna Frascona (Macbeth, Chichester Festival Theatre; Salomé, National Theatre) as Anna, Nicholas Rowe (Tammy Faye, Almeida; The Inquiry, Chichester Festival Theatre) as Ralph and Tanvi Virmani (The Crown Jewels, Garrick Theatre; Life of Pi, Wyndhams Theatre/UK Tour) as David. Chrissy Brooke (Dr Semmelweis, Harold Pinter; Dirty Dancing, Dominion), Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister (Sister Act, UK Tour and English Theatre Frankfurt), Ricardo Castro (Wuthering Heights, National Theatre; Come From Away, Phoenix Theatre) and Danny Collins (Sweet Charity, Nottingham Playhouse; Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre) play multiple roles and dancers/cast.

This innovative, brand-new stage adaptation of the thrilling Minority Report, based on a short story by Philip K. Dick, is adapted by renowned writer and actor David Haig (My Boy Jack, The Good Samaritan). This is a co-production with Simon Friend Entertainment, producers of the globally successful Life of Pi, and its award-winning director Max Webster, and in partnership with Birmingham Rep and Lyric Hammersmith Theatre. This thought-provoking play questions our ideas of justice and the power of choice and will create a world of breath-taking visuals and immersive storytelling.

Max Webster, Director, commented, “I'm so thrilled we have this extraordinary cast to bring David Haig's play to life. I can't wait to start rehearsing with them in what promises to be a huge challenge of acting, technical staging and imagination.”

In 2050, neuroscientist Dame Julia Anderton is about to launch the next phase of her pioneering Pre-Crime programme, detaining people for crimes before they are committed. But when Julia is accused of pre-murder, she's in a race against time to save herself from her own system.

This thrilling adaptation of Philip K. Dick's iconic story challenges our beliefs about justice and free will in a real-time chase through the London of the future.

Minority Report sees award-winning director Max Webster re-united with the producers of the globally successful stage version of Life of Pi (‘It will make you believe in theatre. A triumph' The Sunday Times). This incredible theatrical experience creates a world at the borders of science fiction and reality.

Minority Report at Nottingham Playhouse is kindly sponsored by Nottingham Trent University.