Cast Set For JOCK NIGHT at Seven Dials Playhouse

Performances run Monday 9th October – Saturday 4th November 2023.

Following the announcement that David Paisley will lead the cast of Jock Night as Ben, Hive North have unveiled the full cast set to take to the stage at Seven Dials Playhouse this October.  

Sam Goodchild and Levi Payne will reprise their roles from the 2019 run of Jock Night as Kam and AJ respectively. Sam Goodchild (Far Away, Donmar Warehouse; The Convert, Above the Stag) isn't new to Hive North, with memorable performances in OutStageUs as well as the original run of Jock Night. His screen credits include short film Plunge (2019), for which he won Best Actor at the Top Indie Film Awards. Levi Payne (Jekyll & Hyde, Derby Theatre; Hench, M6 Theatre) has performed in Hull Truck productions such as Teechers Leavers 22 and Tortoise and The Hare and his TV credits include appearances in Sky’s Brassic and ITV’s Coronation Street.

Joining them are George Hughes, making his London stage debut as Simon, and Matthew Gent who will be stepping into the role of Russell. Matthew Gent joins Jock Night straight from the Olivier Award-winning company of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. His West End credits include Sweeney Todd (Adelphi), Phantom of the Opera (Her Majesty’s) and Les Misérables (Queen’s). George Hughes is recent graduate from The Arden School of Theatre, who made his professional debut with Hive North's OutStageUs earlier this year. 

Adam Zane’s Jock Night is a raw, hilarious, and provocative comedy drama about contemporary gay life, love, and relationships. After a successful run of an hour-long version of the play in 2019, this two-act version produced in association with Seven Dials Playhouse explores the vibrant, world-famous Gay Village in Manchester, and highlights thought-provoking issues in the LGBTQ+ community through the lens of comedy and compassion. 

Commenting on the full casting Adam Zane, Artistic Director of Hive North says, "Bringing together this incredible mix of talent for Jock Night has been a phenomenal journey. David's depth, combined with the sheer prowess of actors like Sam, Levi, George, and Matthew, promises to elevate the Jock Night narrative to new heights. Each of these actors not only brings their craft but also an innate understanding of the complexities we're portraying. I know that this ensemble will tell our story with authenticity, humour, and heart."

Performances run Monday 9th October – Saturday 4th November 2023.



Recommended For You