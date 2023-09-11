Cast Set For IT'S HER TURN NOW, World Premiere of Gender-Swapped Adaptation of Ray Cooney's OUT OF ORDER

Performances run September 28 - November 18.

Sep. 11, 2023

Cast Set For IT'S HER TURN NOW, World Premiere of Gender-Swapped Adaptation of Ray Cooney's OUT OF ORDER

OUT OF ORDER is Ray Cooney’s 1990 classic West End farce about MPs behaving badly.  In a World Premiere at The Mill at Sonning, it has been turned on its head and adapted by Michael J Barfoot so that it is female MPs behaving badly, called IT’S HER TURN NOW.

When Rebecca Willey MP (Elizabeth Elvin), a government Junior Minister, plans to spend the evening with John Worthington (Raphael Bar), special advisor to the opposition, they check into a hotel for their naughty affair. Except things start to go disastrously wrong!

A conniving waiter, a suspicious hotel manager, an alert private detective, an angry wife, a furious husband, a bungling secretary, an unconscious nurse, and  – let’s not forget – a dead body, all put Mrs Willey’s career in serious jeopardy.

Sally Hughes says: “I was invited to the read through of this play as we were coming out of lockdown. It was a late summer’s afternoon in Ray Cooney’s garden with a few invited producers and a wonderful cast. We all knew and loved the original version of the play OUT OF ORDER and didn’t know what to expect. Well it was a riot. We laughed until tears ran down our faces.”

Performances run September 28 - November 18.

Cast:

Raphael Bar’s theatre credits include ‘The Winslow Boy’ (National Tour), ‘Loot’ (Park Theatre and Watermill), ‘Out of Order’ (National Tour).

Jules Brown’s theatre credits include: ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ (UK Tour), ‘Treasure Island’ (Haymarket theatre), ‘Ghost the Musical’ (International/UK Tour), ‘Out of Order’ (UK Tour).

Eric Carte’s theatre credits at The Mill at Sonning include ‘My Fair Lady’, ‘Funny Money’ and ‘Spider’s Web’.

Felicity Duncan’s theatre credits include ‘Fiddler On The Roof’ (London Palladium and National Tour): Rosie in ‘Mamma, Mia!’ International Tour and ‘Two Into One’ at The Mill at Sonning.

Elizabeth Elvin has performed in many productions at The Mill at Sonning, including ‘Still Life’, ‘High Society’, ‘Born Yesterday’, ‘Stepping Out’, ‘A Party To Murder’ and ‘Not Now Darling’.

Harry Gostelow was recently seen on film in ‘Holmes and Watson’, and on Netflix in ‘The Crown’ and ‘Rebecca’.

James Holmes’ theatre credits include ‘The Boys in the Band’ (Park Theatre & Vaudeville Theatre, West End), ‘Out of Order’ (National Tour).

Michelle Morris was Elvira in ‘Blithe Spirit’, Jane in ‘Steaming’, Christine in ‘‘Trespass’, McKenzie in ‘A Party to Murder’, Paula in ‘Portrait of Murder’ and Belinda in ‘Season’s Greetings’ (all National Tours).

Charlie Parker’s theatre credits include ‘Funny Money’ at The Mill at Sonning, ‘Cherry Picnic’ at The Old Red Lion, ‘Peter Pan: The Boy Who Hated Mothers’ at The Blank Theatre (LA).

Creative Team:

Director David Warwick
Designer Alex Marker
Costume Designer Natalie Titchener,
Lighting Designer Graham Weymouth.




Recommended For You