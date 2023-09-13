Cast Set For IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS at Sheffield Theatres

Sheffield Theatres has announced the cast for Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, the classic feel-good musical directed by Paul Foster (Talent, Kiss Me, Kate and Annie Get Your Gun).

The cast includes: Craig Armstrong as Ezekiel and Understudy Waverley; Megan Armstrong as Ensemble/as cast and Understudy Martha; George Blagden as Bob; Charlie Booker as Ensemble; Danny Collins as Sheldrake and Understudy Phil; Alastair Crosswell as Onstage Swing; Ewen Cummins as Waverley; Adam Davidson as Ensemble; Jasmine Davis as Ensemble; Emily Goodenough as Ensemble, Understudy Judy and Dance Coach; Ryan Gover as Ensemble; Chloe Hopcroft as Onstage Swing; Emma Johnson as Ensemble and Understudy Betty; Thomas-Lee Kidd as Ensemble and Understudy Bob; Sandra Marvin as Martha; Grace Mouat as Betty; Natasha Mould as Judy; Stuart Neal as Phil; Hakeem Tinubu as Ensemble; D'Mia Lindsay Walker as Ensemble; and Lucy Young as Ensemble.

Danny Collins returns after also performing in Show Boat both in the Crucible production and its transfer to the West End. Ewen Cummins has previously performed in Sheffield in Solomon and the Big Cat. Emily Goodenough returns to the Crucible Theatre, having performed in My Fair Lady. Sandra Marvin, whose TV roles include Jessie Dingle in the ITV long-running soap Emmerdale, returns to Sheffield Theatres after her recent appearance in the UK Tour of Sister Act at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre, and before that appearing at the Crucible Theatre in The Band Plays On in 2021, written by Chris Bush, and Show Boat in 2015 for both its Sheffield run and subsequent West End transfer. Natasha Mould also returns to Sheffield after performing in Annie Get Your Gun at the Crucible in 2016. All other members of the cast make their Sheffield Theatres debut with Irving Berlin’s White Christmas.

Creative Team

Directed by Paul Foster

Designer Janet Bird

Choreographer Alistair David

Lighting Designer Richard Howell

Sound Designer Tony Gayle

Musical Director Alex Parker

New Musical Orchestrations Jason Carr

Casting Director Stuart Burt CDG

Assistant Director Beth Knight

Assistant Choreographer Victoria Hinde

Former soldiers turned successful showbiz duo Bob and Phil are on the lookout for a new act. On meeting singing sisters Betty and Judy they are immediately smitten. When the four wind up performing a gig together at a remote Vermont ski resort, they discover that the hotel is owned by the boys’ old army commander. But the place is on the verge of bankruptcy thanks to an unseasonal lack of snow. Can the talented foursome transform the lodge’s fortunes in time for Christmas? And will the snow start to fall?

The perfect musical for all the family features Blue Skies, Sisters and the festive favourite White Christmas.

Tickets for Irving Berlin’s White Christmas are on sale now. Tickets can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at Click Here.