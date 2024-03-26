Cast Set For FANGIRLS at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has announced the initial casting for the new summer musical FANGIRLS, co-produced by Sonia Friedman Productions. The musical will have its UK premiere at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre from 13 July – 24 August, with a press night on 23 July.

Making her musical theatre debut in the role of 14-year-old superfan, Edna, is Jasmine Elcock [she/her]. Jasmine, a recent graduate of the Central School of Speech and Drama, is currently performing in The Crucible at Sheffield Theatres and recently starred in the English Touring Theatre's Macbeth. Jasmine is also known for her performance on Britain's Got Talent in 2016, for which she received the Golden Buzzer.

Joining Jasmine as fellow superfans are Miracle Chance [she/her] (The Witches, Heathers) as Brianna, Mary Malone [she/her] (Burnt at the Stake, Netflix's Missing You) plays Jules, Gracie McGonigal [she/her] (The Little Big Things, The Crucible) plays Lily, and Terique Jarrett [he/him] (Daddy, Hulu's Find Me in Paris) plays Salty.

Eve De Leon Allen [they/them] (The House with Chicken, Sugar Coat) joins the company as Dom/Ensemble, Max Gill [he/she/they] plays Greta/Ensemble after previously performing at the Lyric in Bugsy Malone and Herons, Lena Pattie Jones [she/her] (She Loves Me, Urinetown – Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts) celebrates her professional debut as Ash/Ensemble, and Nicky Wong Rush [he/him/they/them] (The Wedding Singer – The Urdang Academy) also makes their professional debut as Dancer.

Further casting to be announced.

Director, Paige Rattray said about the musical, “The greatest joy of FANGIRLS is always the people in the room. We have created a show that allows us to adapt the roles to people most suited to the spirit of the show. I'm so excited to start work with the new members of our FANGIRLS family - the talent, charisma and great energy we've seen in auditions over the last months has been so inspiring that its been hard to make final decisions as we've moved closer to rehearsals - it's always been one of those shows where you wish you could have a cast of thousands.

This cast is really very special. I'm so grateful to Lotte Hines our stunning Casting Director for all of the work and expertise she's put in to find these exceptional people, I'm beyond excited to share their talents with our audience.”

Meet Edna: she's 14, she's a misfit, and she's in love with Harry. There's just one problem: Harry's in the world's biggest boy band, has 38 million fans, and doesn't know she exists. When Harry's band announces a tour stop in Edna's hometown of Sydney, Australia, she knows this is her destiny – her one chance to meet him. But how on EARTH will she get Harry's attention?! And exactly how far is she prepared to go in the name of love?

Book, Music and Lyrics for FANGIRLS are by Yve Blake. The musical is directed by Paige Rattray, and the creative team includes David Fleischer as Production Designer, Ebony Williams as Choreographer, Ash J Woodward as Video Designer, Jessica Hung Han Yun as Lighting Designer, Tony Gayle as Sound Designer, Zara Stanton as Music Supervisor, Vocal Arranger and Orchestrator, Candida Caldicot as Musical Director, David Muratore as Music Producer, Lotte Hines CDG as Casting Director, Ardyn Flynt as Associate Choreographer, Laurence Stannard as Associate Musical Director, Kwame Owusu as Associate Director, and Bobbie Chatt as Casting Associate.