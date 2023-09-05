Cast Set For Andy Arnold's Last Tron Theatre Company Show, NAE EXPECTATIONS

The full cast and creative team has been revealed for Andy Arnold's last production for Tron Theatre Company, as he steps down from his role as Artistic Director after directing forty shows during his sixteen year tenure with the organisation. Nae Expectations – written by Gary McNair after Charles Dickens – will be an irreverent but still faithful take on the classic Bildungsroman, Great Expectations.



Pip is just your average wee guy – happy with his lot and not much of a complainer (though you really wouldn't blame him if he was!). Regularly tortured and terrified, in what is, it must be said, a truly hard life, he still finds time to laugh, smile and dream of a brighter future, even though no-one expects anything of him. Or so he thinks… Battling monstrous adults, the class system and most of all his inner demons, Nae Expectations follows Pip as he tries to work out who he is, what he wants to be and how to find his own way in the world.



Andy has drawn together a brilliantly comedic ensemble including Gavin Jon Wright as Pip, Karen Dunbar as the extraordinarily strange Miss Havisham and Gerry Mulgrew as escaped convict and one of Pip's many tormentors, Abel Magwitch, having worked with all three many times before. They'll be joined by Grant Smeaton (a regular collaborator from Andy's Arches days) as Mr Pumblechook, Simon Donaldson (most recently seen in Underwood Lane and Ballyturk) as Joe and Jamie Marie Leary as Estella. The creative team also have 'history' working with Andy on Tron Theatre Company shows – Jenny Booth will design set and costume; Benny Goodman will light the piece and Ross Brown will undertake sound design.



Andy says of his final directorial outing for Tron Theatre Company: 'I'm thrilled that my last main stage production will be another collaboration with Gary McNair, who I worked with on The Alchemist in 2019. I've drawn together a brilliant team – some of whom have worked with me on productions throughout the decades – making this staging as absurdist and theatrical as you've come to expect'.



Nae Expectations, with its Glasgow tongue and a gallus spirit previews from Thursday 19th October in the Tron Theatre's main auditorium. The run concludes on Saturday 4th November.



Running time: approx. 2 hours (+20 minute interval)

Performances run Thursday 19 October – Saturday 4 November 2023.