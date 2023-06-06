Cast Revealed For SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS at The Mayflower, Southampton

Southampton's Mayflower Theatre have announced further star casting for this year's fairest pantomime of them all, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Joining the previously announced Britain's Got Talent winners and street dance sensations Ashley Banjo and Diversity, will be stage, screen, and pantomime legend, the one-and-only Christopher Biggins who will be triumphantly returning to Mayflower Theatre, having last performed in panto there in 2008.

A mainstay of entertainment over the last five decades, Biggins first started his panto career over 45 years ago before forging a highly successful career in show business. Best-known for his numerous iconic television appearances, Biggins appeared opposite the late Ronnie Barker in the BBC sitcom Porridge, held roles in Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads?, appeared alongside Michael Crawford in Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em and played Nero in the critically acclaimed dramatisation of I, Claudius.

Biggins is also known and well-loved for his hosting credits, including co-hosting Surprise, Surprise, On Safari, appearing on numerous celebrity specials and as King of the Jungle having won ITV's I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2007. On stage he has starred as The Baker in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, played Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar and the Baron in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in the West End. It is pantomime for which Biggins is most-loved, entertaining thousands of festive theatregoers each year.

Also joining the line-up is award-winning Actor and Stand-up Comedian Kev Orkian and musical theatre performers Kirsty Ingram and Rachel Stanley.

Renowned musician, actor and comedian, Kev Orkian began his career as a classical concert pianist, before making the transition into the world of comedy, solidifying his reputation as one of the art form's biggest names. His vast repertoire has seen him supporting some of the biggest names in UK comedy, appearing on stage across the world, including at the Sydney Opera House, the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and Windsor Castle, by Royal Appointment. He also starred in the West End in Fame at the Victoria Palace Theatre, and subsequently had roles in Me and My Girl, Grease, Buddy and Boogie Nights. Taking the leap from musical theatre to comedy, Kev has been a regular on the touring circuit ever since and often appears at London's most prestigious comedy venues. In 2010 he became a finalist of ITV's hit show Britain's Got Talent, a year after his pantomime co-stars Ashley Banjo and Diversity won.

Kirsty Ingram graduated with a First-Class BA (Hons) in Musical Theatre from The Arts Educational Schools, where she was awarded the Ian Fleming Award. Kirsty is returning to play Snow White after playing the role last year in Southend alongside Ashley Banjo and Diversity. Kirsty has also performed as Rumpleteazer in the European tour of Cats and Amber Von Tussle in the national tour of Hairspray. Kirsty is currently performing in Grease the Musical in London's West End.

Rachel Stanley is an actress and singer with Musical Theatre credits that include Crazy for You (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and Novello Theatre), Chicago (Adelphi Theatre and World Tour), Legally Blonde (Leicester Curve), The Song Book of Judy Garland (UK Tour), White Christmas (West End and Tour) and is currently performing in Grease the Musical (West End). Rachel also appeared at Mayflower Theatre as Cinderella opposite Christopher Biggins in 2008.

Ashley Banjo and Diversity will play Prince Ashley and The Palace Guards, Christopher Biggins will play The Man in the Mirror, Kev Orkian will play Muddles, Kirsty Ingram will play Snow White and Rachel Stanley will play The Wicked Queen.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is staged by Crossroads Pantomimes, the world's biggest pantomime producer, led by Michael Harrison and the creative team behind recent Mayflower Theatre Christmas successes including last year's production of Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

Michael Harrison said: “Christopher Biggins is an absolute master of the panto artform. Combining his talent with the sensational stage presence of Ashley Banjo & Diversity and the immense talent of Kev, Rachel and Kirsty will guarantee a truly spectacular family pantomime for our Mayflower Theatre audiences this Christmas.”

Michael Ockwell, Mayflower Theatre Chief Executive said, “What an exceptional cast we have this year. I am thrilled that panto royalty in the form of the one and only Christopher Biggins is joining us in a very special role, he is loved by audiences across the UK. On top of Biggins and Diversity, I am delighted that the hilarious Kev Orkian alongside Kirsty Ingram and Rachel Stanley will mean our star cast is once again providing the very best in festive cheer to our audiences from far and wide. ”

For three weeks only, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will bring all the laughter, spectacle, special effects and glittering festive magic audiences have come to expect each year from the Mayflower Theatre's spectacular Christmas panto.

So, Mirror, Mirror on the wall, don't miss the fairest pantomime of them all! Tickets for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (Saturday 9 December – Sunday 31 December 2023) are on sale from Mayflower Theatre Box Office tel: 02380 711811 or online at Click Here